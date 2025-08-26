Winston Churchill Comes To Life On Stage At The Eisemann Center This November

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Eisemann Center, in partnership with Emery Entertainment, Inc., will present Churchill, a powerful one-man show written by and starring veteran British actor David Payne. Performances will run November 7–9, 2025 in the Bank of America Theatre.

Set on the day Winston Churchill is awarded honorary U.S. citizenship by President John F. Kennedy, Churchill imagines the former Prime Minister addressing The American-Oxford Society to reflect on his life, legacy, and the weight of this unique American honor.

David Payne transforms into Churchill in an evening that is at turns funny, touching, and captivating. Through vivid storytelling, audiences will hear tales of the Boer War, political triumphs and defeats, treasured friendships with American presidents, and personal devotion to two extraordinary women: his wife Clementine and Queen Elizabeth.

Fans of The Crown and Darkest Hour will find Payne’s portrayal authentic, insightful, and deeply moving—offering a rare glimpse behind the history books into the man behind the legend.

Tickets are $46–$66 and can be purchased at EisemannCenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more.