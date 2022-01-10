Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Winners Announced For The BroadwayWorld 2021 Dallas Awards

MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - McKinney Youth Onstage Wins Best Musical!

Jan. 10, 2022  

Winners have been announced for the 2021 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards. The 2021 Regional Awards honor productions which had their first performance between October 1, 2020 through September 30, 2021.

Streaming productions were eligible this year in the categories designated as such. This year BroadwayWorld also enabled audiences to vote on which theatres they are most excited to return to, and which productions they are most excited to see.

The BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are the largest theatre audience awards, with over 100 cities worldwide participating.

2021 BroadwayWorld Dallas Award Winners

Best Musical
MERRILY WE ROLL ALONG - McKinney Youth Onstage

Best Performer In A Musical
Sydney Enoch - ADDAMS FAMILY - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE

Best Performer In A Play
Cheyenne Grace - THE LION, THE WITCH AND THE WARDROBE - Artisan Center Theater

Best Performer In A Streaming Musical
Ashlyn Koford - BIG FISH - Outcry Youth Theatre

Best Performer In A Streaming Play
Alexa Stratton - THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre

Best Play
THESE SHINING LIVES - Mckinney Youth onSTAGE

Best Streaming Musical
WIZARD OF OZ - Art Centre Theatre

Best Streaming Play
THE GREAT GATSBY - Outcry Youth Theatre


