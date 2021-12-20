WaterTower Theatre Announces Cast and Creative Team For THE ODD COUPLE

WaterTower Theatre Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman and Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek are proud to announce casting and creative details for The Odd Couple, the classic comedy by legendary American playwright Neil Simon.

This Tony award-winning classic comedy centers around two unlikely roommates, uptight neat Felix Ungar and easygoing disheveled Oscar Madison, and inspired both a hit movie & multiple TV series. This classic comedy opens as a group of buddies assemble for a poker game in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it is no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and extremely tense, Felix is inconsolable, but as the action unfolds, Oscar begins to see red when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results.

The Odd Couple will run from March 30th, 2022 - April 10th, 2022 on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre. This classic comedy which has inspired countless movies and television shows will be directed by Ashley Puckett Gonzales who shared the following regarding her vision for the production:

"In a time when we are reevaluating art with new perspectives, it is exciting and interesting to revisit a classic with new eyes. Our version of The Odd Couple approaches the "good old days" as if they were better than they were- a version of the timeline where diversity is embraced instead of just in its infancy. Neil Simon's classic 1965 comedy has at its heart, a story of individuals trying to connect through their differences and trying to make their way through difficult times. Loyalty and kindness overcome personality quirks and differences. Come laugh with us as Felix and Oscar muddle through relationships, trying to learn to connect, and to do better tomorrow than they did yesterday."

The productions stars Durrell Lyons as Oscar and Duke Anderson as Felix. The unlikely roommates are joined by their four poker playing buddies; Murray (played by Blake Henri), Roy (played by Guinn Powell), Speed (played by Kia Boyer), and Vinnie (played by Andrew Nicholas). Oscar & Felix's vivacious neighbors, the Pigeon Sisters, will be played by Kenzie Henderson (Gwendolyn), Sarah Perkins (Cecily), and Mark Quach joins the cast as understudy.

The creative & production team includes Amy Poe as Costume Designer, Bryant Yeager as Lighting Designer, Ruby Pullum as Properties Designer, Kennedy 'K' Styron as Scenic Designer, Rayven Harris as Sound Designer, Ashley Newman as Production Stage Manager Briana Collazo Abbott as Assistant Stage Manager, and Assistant Director Antonio Thomas.

The production has been approved by Actors Equity Association under their fully vaccinated safety protocols for indoor productions, ensuring the safety of both artists and patrons alike.

Contains adult language. Recommended for ages 12 and above.

Running March 30- April 10, 2022. Single tickets are on sale now. This production will be staged on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre at 15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and upcoming productions, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.