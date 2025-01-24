WICKED, THE GREAT GATSBY & More Set for Broadway Dallas 2025/2026 Broadway Series

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Broadway Dallas and Broadway Across America revealed the full lineup of Broadway shows coming to Dallas in the 2025/2026 Broadway Series. The season includes six Dallas premieres and the return of audience favorites.



“Our 2025/2026 season is stacked with fantastic shows that are sure to please! With a mix of fresh new Broadway productions, classics, and family friendly shows, there’s something for everyone to enjoy,” says Ken Novice, President and CEO of Broadway Dallas. “We’re proud to deliver yet another wonderful season of Broadway to North Texas.”



The 2025/2026 Broadway Series launches in November with the winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical, THE OUTSIDERS. The series continues with Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST; the Tony Award®–winning Best Musical about growing up and growing old, KIMBERLY AKIMBO; the Tony Award®-winning new musical that brings F. Scott Fitzgerald’s classic story and the Roaring Twenties to life on stage, THE GREAT GATSBY; the uplifting and exhilarating Neil Diamond musical memoir, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL; the irresistible song and dance spectacular, SOME LIKE IT HOT; the triumphant return of Dallas’ most “popular” musical, WICKED; and the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing, CLUE. In addition, the electrifying global sensation, SIX will be offered as a season option.



KIMBERLY AKIMBO and CLUE will be presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House as part of its on-going collaboration with the AT&T Performing Arts Center.



Subscribers can make the most of their season with CenterStage. CenterStage members enjoy tailored benefits that enhance their experience each time they visit the theater – all while supporting artistic excellence at Broadway Dallas and helping to spread the spirit of Broadway to all corners of our community.



THE OUTSIDERS | November 4-16, 2025

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



The winner of the 2024 Tony Award for Best Musical is THE OUTSIDERS.



Adapted from S.E. HINTON’s seminal novel and Francis Ford Coppola’s iconic film, this thrilling new musical features a book by Adam Rapp with Justin Levine, music and lyrics by Jamestown Revival (Jonathan Clay & Zach Chance) and Justin Levine, music supervision, orchestration, and arrangements by Justin Levine, choreography by Rick Kuperman & Jeff Kuperman, and direction by Tony Award winner Danya Taymor.



In Tulsa, Oklahoma, 1967, Ponyboy Curtis, his Best Friend Johnny Cade and their Greaser family of ‘outsiders’ battle with their affluent rivals, the Socs. THE OUTSIDERS navigates the complexities of self-discovery as the Greasers dream about who they want to become in a world that may never accept them. With a dynamic original score, THE OUTSIDERS is a story of friendship, family, belonging…and the realization that there is still “lots of good in the world.”



Disney’s BEAUTY AND THE BEAST | December 16, 2025 – January 4, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



Be Our Guest at Disney’s 30th Anniversary production of BEAUTY AND THE BEAST, the breathtaking musical filled with the romance and grandeur audiences know and love.



This enchanting and timeless tale has been brought to life like never before, with spectacular new sets and dazzling costumes. The show boasts the Oscar-winning and Tony Award-nominated score, including the classic songs “Be Our Guest” and “Beauty and the Beast.”



Reuniting to create this new production are members of the original Tony Award-winning artistic team, including composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Linda Woolverton, with direction and choreography by Matt West, scenic design by Stanley A. Meyer, costume design by Ann Hould-Ward and lighting design by Natasha Katz.



BEAUTY AND THE BEAST is the beloved musical that will fill your heart with joy and Disney magic.





KIMBERLY AKIMBO | January 6-18, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House



KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of five 2023 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL!



A new musical about growing up and growing old (in no particular order), KIMBERLY AKIMBO is the winner of 5 Tony Awards including BEST MUSICAL. It features Tony Award-winning book and lyrics by David Lindsay-Abaire (Shrek), a Tony Award-winning score by Jeanine Tesori (Fun Home), choreography by Danny Mefford (Dear Evan Hansen) and direction by Tony-nominated director Jessica Stone (Water for Elephants).



Kimberly is about to turn 16 and recently moved with her family to a new town in suburban New Jersey. In this “howlingly funny heartbreaker of a show” (The New Yorker), Kim is forced to navigate family dysfunction, a rare genetic condition, her first crush ... and possible felony charges. Ever the optimist, she is determined to find happiness against all odds and embark on a great adventure.



THE GREAT GATSBY | February 17 – March 1, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



THE PARTY’S ROARING IN DALLAS!



THE GREAT GATSBY is a “Broadway extravaganza that explodes with life and energy” (Entertainment Weekly). Based on the classic American novel by F. Scott Fitzgerald, the Tony Award®-winning new musical is an unforgettable journey of love, wealth and tragedy that brings the Roaring Twenties to life on stage.



Directed by Marc Bruni (Beautiful: The Carole King Musical), this story of extravagance and longing features choreography by Dominique Kelley (So You Think You Can Dance), a book by Kait Kerrigan (The Mad Ones) and a jazz- and pop-influenced original score by Jason Howland (Little Women) and Nathan Tysen (Paradise Square).



A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL | March 10-22, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



Created in collaboration with Neil Diamond himself, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE is the uplifting true story of how a kid from Brooklyn became a chart-busting, show-stopping American rock icon. With 120 million albums sold, a catalogue of classics like "America," "Forever in Blue Jeans," and "Sweet Caroline," an induction into the Songwriters and Rock and Roll Halls of Fame, a Grammy® Lifetime Achievement Award, and sold-out concerts around the world that made him bigger than Elvis, Neil Diamond's story was made to shine on Broadway-and head out on the road across America.



Like Jersey Boys and Beautiful: The Carole King Musical before it, A BEAUTIFUL NOISE: THE Neil Diamond MUSICAL is an inspiring, exhilarating, energy-filled musical memoir, that tells the untold true story of how America's greatest hitmaker became a star, set to the songs that defined his career.



SOME LIKE IT HOT | March 31 – April 12, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park



Winner of 4 Tony Awards, including Best Choreography and Best Costumes, and the Grammy Award for Best Musical Theater Album.



Set in Chicago when Prohibition has everyone thirsty for a little excitement, SOME LIKE IT HOT is the story of two musicians forced to flee the Windy City after witnessing a mob hit. With gangsters hot on their heels, they catch a cross-country train for the life-chasing, life-changing trip of a lifetime.



And what a trip it is! With its irresistible combination of heart and laughs, song and dance, SOME LIKE IT HOT won more theater awards than any show in its season, and was named Best Musical by the Drama Desk, The Drama League, and the Outer Critics Circle.





WICKED | May 6 – June 14, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Make it an 8-show package)



The Original Broadway Blockbuster.



WICKED, Dallas’s most “popular” musical, flies back to Music Hall at Fair Park for a six-week engagement.



Immerse yourself in the wonderful Land of Oz, where there is a young woman, born with emerald-green skin—smart, fiery, misunderstood and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships…until the world decides to call one good and the other one wicked.



From the first electrifying note to the final breathtaking moment, WICKED—the untold true story of the Witches of Oz—transfixes audiences with its wildly inventive story. “If every musical had the brains, heart and courage of WICKED, Broadway really would be a magical place” (Time Magazine).





CLUE | June 16-28, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Winspear Opera House



A mansion. A murder. A mystery. Murder and blackmail are on the menu when six mysterious guests assemble at Boddy Manor for a night they’ll never forget! Was it Mrs. Peacock in the study with the knife? Or was it Colonel Mustard in the library with the wrench? Based on the fan-favorite 1985 Paramount Pictures movie and inspired by the classic Hasbro board game, Clue is the ultimate whodunit that will leave you dying of laughter and keep you guessing until the final twist.





SIX | January 27 – February 1, 2026

Presented by Broadway Dallas at the Music Hall at Fair Park

(Season option)



From Tudor Queens to Pop Icons, the SIX wives of Henry VIII take the microphone to remix five hundred years of historical heartbreak into a Euphoric Celebration of 21st century girl power! This new original musical is the global sensation that everyone is losing their head over!



SIX won 23 awards in the 2021/2022 Broadway season, including the Tony Award for Best Original Score (Music and Lyrics) and the Outer Critics Circle Award for Best Musical.



Comments