WICKED Announces Digital Lottery for Performances at Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park

Dallas Summer Musicals and Broadway Across America announced that a digital ticket lottery for a limited number of seats will be held for Wicked, which is returning to Dallas' Music Hall at Fair Park from August 3 - September 5, 2021, kicking off the 2021-2022 Germania Insurance Broadway Series presented by DSM.

Entries for the lottery for each performance will be accepted until 9:59 a.m. CDT on the Friday prior to the week of the performance. Enter here for your chance to purchase up to two (tickets) at $30 each: https://luckyseat.com/shows/wicked-dallas

Notifications will be sent to fans who are selected to purchase lottery tickets and those who are not via-email at approximately 11:00 a.m. CDT on the Friday prior to the performance.

A $5.00 per ticket service charge will be added during checkout.

Tickets must be purchased online with a credit card by 3:00 p.m. CDT Friday prior to the week of the performance using the purchase link in the notification email.

Entrants must be 18 years or older.

Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

WICKED will play at the Music Hall at Fair Park August 3-September 5, 2021. The performance schedule is as follows:

Tuesday-Friday 7:30 p.m.

Saturday-Sunday 1:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m.

To ensure the comfort and health of audiences, staff, cast and crew and prioritize their safety, Dallas Summer Musicals is working in consultation with local government and public health officials to open its doors and welcome patrons back to the theater. Thus, we will be observing increased safety protocols in the Music Hall at Fair Park, adhering to governmental and other health expert guidance that allow for reopening at full capacity. Masks will be required at all times when in the venue. Please visit DSM's COVID-19 Resources page on their website at dallassummermusicals.org/tickets/covid19resources/ for more information.

The Broadway sensation Wicked looks at what happened in the Land of Oz...but from a different angle. Long before Dorothy arrives, there is another young woman, born with emerald-green skin, who is smart, fiery, misunderstood, and possessing an extraordinary talent. When she meets a bubbly blonde who is exceptionally popular, their initial rivalry turns into the unlikeliest of friendships...until the world decides to call one "good," and the other one "wicked."

With a thrilling score that includes the hits "Defying Gravity," "Popular" and "For Good," Wicked has been hailed by The New York Times as "the defining musical of the decade," and by Time Magazine as "a magical Broadway musical with brains, heart, and courage." NBC Nightly News calls the hit musical "the most successful Broadway show ever."

Now the 5th longest running show in Broadway history, Wicked is the winner of over 100 international awards including the Grammy Award and three Tony Awards. Since opening in 2003, Wicked has been performed in over 100 cities in 16 countries around the world (U.S., Canada, United Kingdom, Ireland, Japan, Germany, Holland, Australia, New Zealand, Singapore, South Korea, The Philippines, Mexico, Brazil, Switzerland and China) and has thus far been translated into six languages: Japanese, German, Dutch, Spanish, Korean and Portuguese. Wicked has been seen by over 60 million people worldwide and has amassed over $5 billion in global sales.

Based on the novel by Gregory Maguire, Wicked has music and lyrics by Stephen Schwartz, and a book by Winnie Holzman. The production is directed by Tony Award winner Joe Mantello with musical staging by Tony Award winner Wayne Cilento. Wicked is produced by Marc Platt, Universal Stage Productions, The Araca Group, Jon B. Platt and David Stone.

For more information about Wicked, please visit www.WickedTheMusical.com.

Photo credit: Joan Marcus