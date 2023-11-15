Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Voting is open through December 31st.

By: Nov. 15, 2023

POPULAR

Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA! Photo 1 Photos: Exclusive First Look at the 25th Anniversary Tour of MAMMA MIA!
Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates; 'Uneasy Tour: Purifying the Airwaves for the People' Photo 2 Jon Batiste Announces New Tour Dates For 2024
JADA BELLS - A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Uptown Players Next Month Photo 3 JADA BELLS - A HOLIDAY EXTRAVAGANZA Comes to Uptown Players Next Month
Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW Photo 4 Photos: First Look at Jinkx Monsoon and BenDeLaCreme in THE JINKX & DELA HOLIDAY SHOW

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards

Voting is now open for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Dallas Awards! Nominations were reader-submitted and now our readers get to vote for their favorites.

The 2022 Regional Awards honor regional productions, touring shows, and more which had their first performance between October 1, 2022 through September 30, 2023. Our local editors set the categories, our readers submitted their nominees, and now you get to vote for your favorites! Voting will continue through December 31st, 2023.

Winners will be announced in January!

Don't miss out on making sure that your favorite theatres, stars, and shows get the recognition they deserve!

This year the BroadwayWorld Regional Awards are bigger and better than ever - with over double the nominees over the previous year. The Regional Awards include over 100 cities across America, Canada, Central and South America, Europe, and Asia.

Vote Now

See a mistake? Please let us know here.



RELATED STORIES

1
New Eisemann Edge Project Brings SENSING DEEP SPACE: PANDORAS CLUSTER to The Eisemann Cent Photo
New Eisemann Edge Project Brings SENSING DEEP SPACE: PANDORA'S CLUSTER to The Eisemann Center

In a triumph of visionary collaboration, the nonprofit SciArt Exchange unveils an installation that transcends the realms of human capability. Sensing Deep Space: Pandora's Cluster is an installation that was first cast as a dream in the minds of SciArt Exchange's luminary figures: Dr. Jancy McPhee, the Executive Director, and Ari Peralta, Chairman of the Board.

2
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Rings in the Holidays at Casa Mañana Photo
THE BEST CHRISTMAS PAGEANT EVER: THE MUSICAL Rings in the Holidays at Casa Mañana

​​​​​​​Casa Mañana continues its Children's Theatre season with The Best Christmas Pageant Ever: The Musical, presented by Happy State Bank and sponsored by Frank Kent Cadillac.

3
Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Ly Photo
Photos: Theatre Wesleyan Presents INTIMATE APPAREL By Pulitzer Prize-winning Playwright Lynn Nottage

Production photos have been released of Theatre Wesleyan’s production of Intimate Apparel by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright Lynn Nottage. 

4
NTPA Deaf Theatre to Present ITS A WONDERFUL LIFE, November 17-19 Photo
NTPA Deaf Theatre to Present IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, November 17-19

NTPA Deaf Theatre will present the holiday classic It's a Wonderful Life to be enjoyed by both hearing and Deaf audiences alike. A cast of 25 Deaf and hearing actors perform together with an innovative method of combining language to tell stories on stage. This holiday season, the heartwarming story of idealistic George Bailey unfolds as he considers ending his life one fateful Christmas Eve. This beloved American holiday classic comes to life as a live ASL-friendly 1940s radio broadcast. 

From This Author - BWW Awards

Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Columbus Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Santa Barbara Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld Seattle Awards
Voting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina AwardsVoting Opens for 2023 BroadwayWorld South Carolina Awards

Videos

First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars Video
First Look At 'The Worst Pies In London' From SWEENEY TODD At Theatre Under The Stars
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW Video
Exclusive: Roberto Araujo Gives Sneak Peek of I JUST WANTED YOU TO KNOW
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch 'Regina's Version' of the MEAN GIRLS Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
SIX in Dallas SIX
Bass Performance Hall (11/28-12/03)
The Sum of Us One-Act Festival in Dallas The Sum of Us One-Act Festival
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (2/29-3/17)
Kara Walton in Dallas Kara Walton
Sammons Center for the Arts (11/16-11/16)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Dallas Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
Intimate Apparel in Dallas Intimate Apparel
Theatre Wesleyan (11/09-11/18)
Annie (Non-Equity) in Dallas Annie (Non-Equity)
AT&T Performing Arts Center (3/14-3/16)
Bright Star in Dallas Bright Star
Artisan Center Theater (2/09-3/02)CAST
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You