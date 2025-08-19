Vienna Boys Choir Will Perform at the Eisemann Center October 29

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts will present the internationally acclaimed Vienna Boys Choir in concert on Wednesday, October 29, 2025, at 7:30 p.m. in the Hill Performance Hall.

This one-night-only performance offers North Texas audiences a rare opportunity to experience the angelic voices and rich choral tradition of one of the world’s oldest and most celebrated ensembles.

Founded in 1498 by Holy Roman Emperor Maximilian I, the Vienna Boys Choir traces its roots back to Vienna’s Imperial Chapel, where boys have been singing since at least 1296. Now in its 527th year, the choir continues to enchant audiences around the world with its extraordinary blend of youthful voices, artistic precision, and cultural heritage. Today, the organization operates as a private, non-profit school serving more than 300 students of diverse backgrounds, with a curriculum open to all regardless of origin, nationality, gender, or religion.

Performing nearly 300 concerts annually, the choir’s four touring ensembles have appeared in more than 100 countries, giving more than 29,000 performances. Their collaborators have included prestigious orchestras and conductors, with appearances at the Salzburg Festival, the Vienna Philharmonic’s New Year’s Concert, and weekly mass at Vienna’s Imperial Chapel alongside the Vienna Philharmonic and Vienna State Opera.

The choir continues to celebrate milestones in its long history. In 2023, it marked its 525th anniversary with a live album from Deutsche Grammophon, a 21-CD box set from Decca Classics, and a commemorative book. In 2024, the Vienna Boys Choir and the Vienna Girls Choir were jointly honored with the European Culture Award.

Tickets are $30–$50 and are available at eisemanncenter.com or by calling the Eisemann Center Ticket Office at 972-744-4650. Group discounts are available for parties of 10 or more. Lobby and ticket office hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday, and two hours before showtime on Sundays and through intermission on performance evenings.

About the Charles W. Eisemann Center for Performing Arts

The Eisemann Center, a City of Richardson facility, is a hub for arts and culture dedicated to presenting exceptional and innovative artistic experiences. Known as the “Crown Jewel of North Texas,” the center hosts a diverse range of performances, exhibitions, and educational programs, enriching the entire North Texas region through artistic expression. The Eisemann Center is located in the Galatyn Park Urban Center at 2351 Performance Drive in Richardson, Texas, and is easily accessible via Highway 75 or the DART light rail station at Galatyn Park.