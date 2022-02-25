VIDEO: Tiffany Solano On Playing THE SOUND OF MUSIC's Maria At Dallas Theater Center

Talented songstress and Brierley Resident Acting Company member Tiffany Solano shares her excitement to play Maria von Trapp in the upcoming production of The Sound of Music!

A country under attack. A family paralyzed by loss. And a woman who is afraid to love. Dallas Theater Center boldly reexamines one of the most exhilarating musical theater classics ever written.

Winner of five Tony Awards®, including Best Musical, The Sound of Music was the final collaboration between Richard Rodgers and Oscar Hammerstein II. From its opening in 1959, it immediately became the world's most beloved musical on both stage and film.

The inspirational story follows a young postulate who is dispatched to serve as governess for the seven children of an imperious naval captain, bringing joy and music to the household. But as the forces of Nazism take hold of Austria, Maria and the entire von Trapp family must make a moral decision. Join us on this vibrant journey of love and faith, and once again let your heart thrill to The Sound of Music.

How To Get Tickets

The Sound of Music Music

by Richard Rodgers

Lyrics by Oscar Hammerstein

Book by Howard Lindsay & Russel Crouse

Suggested by "The Trapp Family Singers" by Maria Augusta Trap

Directed by Kevin Moriarty

March 25 - April 24, 2022

Wyly Theatre