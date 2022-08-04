Uptown Players Presents THE LITTLE DOG LAUGHED

The Uptown Players 2022 season will close with Douglas Carter Beane's 2006 heartfelt drama, The Little Dog Laughed. The play tells the story of two lovers fighting against the world to keep their passion for each other alive. Mitchell, an up-and-coming actor, and Diane, his agent/producer, pretend to be a couple to avoid negative press about Mitchell's homosexuality.

The plan works until Mitchell falls for Alex, a young male prostitute, who changes Mitchell's views about relationships and convinces him to love, much to the dismay of Diane who tries desperately to avoid a scandal. Throughout the play, the tabloid-mad public keeps at everyone's heels, waiting anxiously for someone to fall. Filled with wit, hilarity, and realism, The Little Dog Laughed is a biting and timely comedy that takes aim at the entertainment industry, sex and sexuality, and the way happy endings "should" look. Everyone wants a happy ending. But sometimes the pursuit of happiness actually keeps you away from it.

This production will be directed by Robin Armstrong. Armstrong says "the theme of The Little Dog Laughed is 'To thine own self be true'." According to Armstrong, "Mitchell has a choice, be with the person he thinks he loves, or be the person his fans and agent loves." Douglas Carter Bean's The Little Dog Laughed takes a satiric look at the challenges of being true to yourself when that truth isn't what works for everyone else.

The Uptown Players cast includes Kevin Moore as Mitchell, Elizabeth Kensek as Diane, Carson Shofner as Alex and Shyama Nithiananda as Ellen. The production is stage managed by Renee Dessommes. Rounding out the design team is scenic designer Donna Marquet, lighting designer Amanda West, costume designers Suzi Cranford and Breianna Barrington, properties designer Jane Quetin, and sound designer Brian Christensen.

The Little Dog Laughed runs for 7 performances from August 19 - 28, 2022, with shows at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday, and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Performances take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, 3636 Turtle Creek Blvd (at Blackburn), Dallas, TX 75219. There will be an ASL interpreted performance on Sunday, August 21st at 2pm. Ticket price run from $30 - $50 and can be purchased at uptownplayers.org.