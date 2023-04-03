Uptown Players Presents 20th Annual Fundraiser BROADWAY OUR WAY!

Uptown Players presents its 20th annual fundraiser Broadway Our Way '23. This year's production is written and directed by B.J. Cleveland, choreographed by Jeremy Dumont with music direction by Kevin Gunter and Vonda K Bowling and musical arrangements by Adam C. Wright. Broadway Our Way will run Apriil 20 - 23, at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

This Uptown Players audience favorite returns for another entertaining weekend of Broadway music with plenty of twists, laughs and surprises. The evening features many of your favorite actors from past Uptown Players seasons performing selections from Broadway shows, both past and present, all done with an Uptown Players twist! This year's cast of 24 will sing and dance to 30 songs from recent Broadway hits to classic revivals including Anything Goes, Sister Act, Dreamgirls, Mamma Mia, Chicago, Titanic, Hadestown and many more.

Past Broadways Our Way's themes were linked by a group of songs together with short scenarios; but this year's show is taking place entirely on a cruise ship. The audience gets to meet the passengers, and watch love stories blossom or break along the journey with an exceptional talent roster this year with a great mix of classic and current Broadway hit songs.

This year's cast features Mikey Abrams, Tim Brawner, BJ Cleveland, Coy Covington, Peter DiCesare, Jeremy Dumont, Presley Duyck, Stephanie Felton, Micah Green, Jason Hallman, Isaiah Harris, Brian Hathaway, Jacob Hemsath, Elizabeth Kensek, Linda Leonard, Laura Lites, David Lugo, Sara Shelby-Martin, Seth Paden, Amy Stevenson, Kylie Stewart, Gerald Taylor II, Trey Tolleson, Lee Walter, Brett Warner, and Paul J Williams.

Broadway Our Way runs April 20 - April 23, with shows at 8 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday and 2 p.m. on Sunday. Performances take place at the Kalita Humphreys Theatre: 3636 Turtle Creek Dallas, TX 75219. Tickets are $35-$65 and can be purchased online at Click Here or by phone at (214) 219-2718.

The evening also features a gallery of over 50 terrific raffle items, including theatre tickets, restaurant gift certificates, vacation stays, artwork, jewelry and much more! This year's raffle grand prize is a 4-night cruise on Celebrity Cruises out of Miami, courtesy of Dream Vacations and Celebrity Cruises.

Uptown Players is a 501 (c) 3 non-profit organization, presenting plays and musicals that challenge audiences artistically and strive to create greater positive public awareness and acceptance through the performing arts. Now in its 21st season and 12th at the Kalita Humphreys Theater, Uptown Players has gathered a dedicated following and is providing an opportunity for a wide diversity of gender styles to come together and explore life choices through great theatre themes such as relationships, family, prejudice, and values. The response from the community and critics has been remarkable, including over 25 Leon Rabin Awards from the Dallas Theatre League, and over 30 Theater Critics Forum Awards in its first seventeen seasons. Uptown Players has also been named the best theatre company by the Dallas Voice Readers and by the Dallas Observer and was also featured in D Magazine and on WFAA's Daybreak and Good Morning Texas programs.

Uptown Players has presented world premieres, including Silver Foxes (2023), A Very Sordid Wedding (2021), Redesigning Women (2013), Crazy Just Like Me (2011) and the stage adaptation of The Valley of the Dolls (2007), along with the United States premieres of the West End hit musical Soho Cinders (2014), and the Pet Shop Boys Musical Closer to Heaven (2010). Uptown Players was the first regional theater in the United States to present the Tony Award winner The Boy from Oz and the Pulitzer Prize winning musical Next To Normal, following the closing of the Broadway productions. Each season, Uptown Players presents several regional premieres, including recent productions of Fun Home, Torch Song, The Cake, Priscilla, Queen of the Desert, The Legend of Georgia McBride, It Shoulda Been You, Mothers and Sons, End of the Rainbow, and The Nance.