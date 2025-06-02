Uptown Players & Bruce Wood Dance Present IMAGINE

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Uptown Players and Bruce Wood Dance will join creative forces for the first time to present IMAGINE, an entertaining and yet poignant new performance celebrating love, identity, and the transformative power of song and dance. This limited engagement will take place on Friday, August 9 at 8:00 PM and Saturday, August 10 at 2:00 PM at the Kalita Humphreys Theater.

Blending the expressive styles of cabaret, contemporary dance, and live music, IMAGINE offers audiences a moving and multidisciplinary experience that honors the LGBTQ+ community and its allies. From stories of romantic discovery to the enduring strength of chosen family, the show is a tribute to connection, resilience, and self-expression in all its beautiful forms.

Set to a stirring soundtrack that includes John Lennon's timeless anthem “Imagine,” the infectious feel-good energy of Elton John & Bernie Taupin's “Don't Go Breakin' My Heart,” and Johnny Mathis' soulful “I Look At You,” the evening unfolds as a series of vignettes brought to life through dynamic choreography and heartfelt vocals.

“This collaboration has been a long time coming,” says Craig Lynch, Executive Producer of Uptown Players. “We've admired Bruce Wood Dance for years, and it's incredibly exciting to merge our storytelling sensibilities for a piece that uplifts, entertains, and resonates on a deeply human level.”

“IMAGINE is about more than just music and movement—it's a celebration of the diverse experiences that shape who we are,” adds Joy Bollinger, Artistic Director of Bruce Wood Dance. “We're thrilled to bring our artists together and create something that speaks to the heart of our community.”

The performance will feature new choreography from Bruce Wood Dance Dallas members Weaver Rhodes, Elliott Trahan, and Cole Vernon performing with ensemble members Mia Rosin and Megan Storey. Uptown Players vocalists include Peter DiCesare, Seth Paden, Brett Warner, and Kylie Stewart featuring musical arrangements by music director, Adam C. Wright and direction by Clayton Younkin.

Tickets will be available at uptownplayers.org and brucewooddance.org. Early reservations are recommended, as this one-weekend-only production is expected to sell quickly.

