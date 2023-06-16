Tickets On Sale Now for TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Performance Hall

Tickets are now on sale for Harper Lee's TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD at Bass Performance Hall. This history-making production by Academy Award® winner Aaron Sorkin, directed by Tony® winner Bartlett Sherand based on Harper Lee's classic novel, will make its Bass Hall debut September 26 - October 1 as the first ever play in the Broadway at the Bass Series presented by PNC Bank. Tickets start at $44 and can be purchased online at www.basshall.com/mockingbird or by calling 817-212-4280. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00am - 5:00pm and Saturday 10:00am - 4:00pm. For group sales discounts please visit www.basshall.com/groups.



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD holds the record as the highest-grossing American play in Broadway history. It began performances on November 1, 2018, at the Shubert Theatre and played to sold-out houses until the Broadway shutdown in March 2020. On February 26, 2020, TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD became the first-ever Broadway play to perform at New York’s Madison Square Garden, in front of approximately 18,000 New York City public school students, also marking the largest attendance at a single performance of a play ever in world theater. The production resumed performances on October 5, 2021 and concluded its run at the Shubert Theatre on January 16, 2022. TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is currently running at the Gielgud Theatre in London’s West End.



Set in Alabama in 1934, Harper Lee’s enduring story of racial injustice and childhood innocence centers on one of the most venerated characters in American literature, small-town lawyer Atticus Finch. The cast of characters includes Atticus’s daughter Scout, her brother Jem, their housekeeper and caretaker, Calpurnia, their visiting friend Dill, and a mysterious neighbor, the reclusive Arthur “Boo” Radley. The other indelible residents of Maycomb, Alabama, are Bob Ewell, Tom Robinson, prosecutor Horace Gilmer, Judge Taylor and Mayella Ewell.



TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD is designed by Miriam Buether, with costumes by Ann Roth, lighting by Jennifer Tipton, sound by Scott Lehrer and an original score by Adam Guettel. Musical direction is by Kimberly Grigsby, hair & wig design by Campbell Young Associates, casting by The Telsey Office, and design adaptation and supervision by Edward Pierce. The national tour is produced by Barry Diller.



Harper Lee’s TO KILL A MOCKINGBIRD comes to Bass Hall as part of the 2023-2024 Broadway at the Bass Season presented by PNC Bank.The season continues in November with the new musical making her-story, SIX; In January, embark on a whole new world of Broadway magic with Disney’s ALADDIN; It’s simply the best that TINA – THE TINA TURNER MUSICAL is now rolling on tour across North America and stops into Bass Hall in February; In June, HAMILTONmakes its return to Fort Worth; And finally– the 25th Anniversary Tour of the global smash hit musical MAMMA MIA! will dance its way to Bass Hall in July, closing the 2023-2024 season.

Photo credit: Julieta Cervantes