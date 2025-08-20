Tickets On Sale Now for AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2025/2026 Elevator Project

Season features eight productions from Dallas’ most exciting emerging and established companies.
The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2025/2026 season of The Elevator Project, presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation. This season will feature eight productions, including six first-time participants and two returning companies, staged in venues across the Dallas Arts District.
The Elevator Project showcases innovative works from local artists, spanning theater, dance, and multidisciplinary performance. Tickets are $29.50 for all shows, with discounted parking available for patrons who purchase online.
Shakti Collective: Shades of Women in Love – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – September 5–7, 2025
Pegasus Theatre: MacMurder! – Potter Rose Performance Hall, Wyly Theatre – September 12–21, 2025
Mr. PIXIE: Selfie-Conscious – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – January 9–11, 2026
Mac Welch: Lungs by Duncan MacMillan – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – January 22–25, 2026
The Flame Foundation: Macho Flamenco: Boys Don’t Dance – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – January 30–February 1, 2026
Sam Cormier: Remember Me – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – February 6–8, 2026
Over the Bridge Arts: NEXT – Hamon Hall, Winspear Opera House – June 11–13, 2026
Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble: Wakati Wa Mavuno – Hamon Hall, Winspear Opera House – July 24–25, 2026
