Tickets On Sale Now for AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2025/2026 Elevator Project

The AT&T Performing Arts Center has announced that tickets are now on sale for the 2025/2026 season of The Elevator Project, presented by the Eugene McDermott Foundation. This season will feature eight productions, including six first-time participants and two returning companies, staged in venues across the Dallas Arts District.

The Elevator Project showcases innovative works from local artists, spanning theater, dance, and multidisciplinary performance. Tickets are $29.50 for all shows, with discounted parking available for patrons who purchase online.

2025/2026 Season Lineup

Shakti Collective: Shades of Women in Love – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – September 5–7, 2025

Pegasus Theatre: MacMurder! – Potter Rose Performance Hall, Wyly Theatre – September 12–21, 2025

Mr. PIXIE: Selfie-Conscious – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – January 9–11, 2026

Mac Welch: Lungs by Duncan MacMillan – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – January 22–25, 2026

The Flame Foundation: Macho Flamenco: Boys Don’t Dance – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – January 30–February 1, 2026

Sam Cormier: Remember Me – 6th Floor Studio Theatre, Wyly Theatre – February 6–8, 2026

Over the Bridge Arts: NEXT – Hamon Hall, Winspear Opera House – June 11–13, 2026

Bandan Koro African Drum and Dance Ensemble: Wakati Wa Mavuno – Hamon Hall, Winspear Opera House – July 24–25, 2026