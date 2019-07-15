Tickets Now On Sale For Luckenbooth's Comedic Thriller, ANOTHER SET OF ISSUES

"Inspired by the common film premise of mismatched criminals on a routine job gone wrong, August Riehle brings that same energy to the stage with an original twist."

Another Set of Issues is a comedic thriller by Repertory Company Member August Riehle* featuring an all female cast and Luckenbooth Theatre's Director of New Play Development, Kayla Hildebrand*, leading the story's staging. Megan Hildebrand* (Anne, an assassin), Shannon White (Marie, the rookie) and Mariah Dawn Kuhn (Harriet, their hostage) breathe life into these very complex characters and were encouraged to have substantial input on their development through the experimental devised production process. (*Denotes a Luckenbooth Repertory Company Member.)

Another Set of Issues will perform at Luckenbooth's black box studio space located in the Fort Worth Design District July 25 - 28 and August 2 - 4, with a special Industry Night performance on July 24th. Tickets are $15 and may be purchased online or in person at the box office an hour prior to curtain.

***DUE TO STRONG LANGUAGE AND VIOLENCE, THIS SHOW IS NOT RECOMMENDED FOR AUDIENCE MEMBERS UNDER THE AGE OF 18***

Thursday, July 25, 2018 @ 8pm: Industry Night

Friday, July 26, 2018 @ 8pm: Opening Night

Saturday, July 27, 2018 @ 8pm AND Midnight

Sunday, July 28, 2018 @ 8pm

Friday, August 2, 2018 @ 8pm: Cast & Playwright talk-back following show

Saturday, August 3, 2018 @ 8pm AND Midnight

Sunday, August 4, 2018 @ 8pm: Closing Night

WARNING: THERE WILL BE SEVERAL GUN SHOTS & PROP GUNS USED IN THIS PRODUCTION.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You