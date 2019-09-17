Theatre Wesleyan to Present TURANDOTTE and MR. BURNS in Repertory Beginning Oct. 23

Theatre Wesleyan, one of the longest-running theatres in the Metroplex, will begin their 2020 season this October with two plays in repertory.

An adaptation of Count Carlo Gozzi's Turandotte: Princess Of China will begin the performance schedule, followed by Anne Washburn's critically acclaimed play, Mr. Burns, a post-electric play, inspired by the long-running sitcom, The Simpsons.

Performances will be held at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) and will begin with Turandotte on Wednesday, October 23. Burns will alternate beginning Thursday, October 24. Tickets, as well as a full performance schedule, are now available at the Theatre Wesleyan website (www.txwes.edu/theatre). For more information regarding group ticket sales at a discounted rate, please contact the Box Office at 817-531-4211 or via email at theatre@txwes.edu.

Patrons can receive a special double feature discount when they buy one ticket for Turandotte and one ticket for Burns. Patrons can use the code "INREP" at checkout to redeem this offer.

ABOUT TURANDOTTE

A commedia troupe is here to tell the story of Turandotte, a beautiful princess with a heart of ice, who meets her match when the prince Calaf dares to answer her deadly riddles with the promise of love. A selfless sacrifice by Calaf's faithful servant ultimately awakens true emotion in Turandotte, proving that in the game of love, you can't win the top prize without giving away your heart.

The cast of TURANDOTTE includes Texas Wesleyan University students, many with

previous onstage and backstage theater experience in the DFW area, all pursuing a Bachelor of Arts or Bachelor of Fine Arts in Theatre. The cast includes eight freshmen and three upperclassmen: Nathan Tobey (Pantalone), Lora Nicole Davis (Tartaglia), Tristen Brown (Calaf), Jasmine Mesre (Turandotte), Alexis Garcia (Emperor Altoum), Jonathan Burt (Truffaldino), Landra Lee (Hassan), Xaxala Sanchez (Adelma), Reily Marie Randolph (Zelima), and Elena Cruce & Deja Rainey (Eunuch Musicians).

The creative team, also consisting of Texas Wesleyan University students and faculty,

includes Connie Whitt-Lambert (director and adaptation). Alison Baron (stage manager), Rebeka Chavez (asst. stage manager), Karen Potter (scenic design), Taylor Allen (lighting design), Rayven Harris (sound design), Darin Martin (costume design), Malik Offor (mask design), Meg Lewis (asst. mask design), Lauren Garza (props design), Tristen Brown (stage combat coordinator), Kaitlin Hatton (technical director), and Cameron Hatcher (asst. technical director).

ABOUT MR. BURNS

After the collapse of civilization, a group of survivors share a campfire and begin to piece together the plot of The Simpsons episode "Cape Feare" entirely from memory. 7 years later, this and other snippets of pop culture (sitcom plots, commercials, jingles, and pop songs) have become the live entertainment of a post-apocalyptic society, sincerely trying to hold onto its past. 75 years later, these are the myths and legends from which new forms of performance are created.

The cast of MR. BURNS includes four freshmen and eight upperclassmen: Brian Johnson (Matt/Homer/Troy McClure), Robyn Bradley (Jenny/Marge/Marge), Julissa Norment (Maria/Susannah/Lisa/Chorus), Darin Michael Martin (Sam/Bart/Mr. Burns), Bethany Bordelon (Colleen/FBI/Lisa), Abraham Hernandez (Gibson/Husband/Sideshow Bob/Homer), Alexis Lopez (Quincy/Business Woman/Bart), Reagan Fraze (Nedra/Edna Krabappel), Kristian Thomas (Nelson/Chorus), Lauren Garza (Itchy/Chorus), Hugo Morales (Scratchy/Chorus), and Andrea German (Chorus/Groundskeeper Willy).

The creative team includes Bryan Stevenson (director), Ryan Simón (music director),

Delaney Pricer (asst. director), Hope Allison (stage manager), Joseph Laws (scenic design), John Traxler (lighting design), Colin Schwartz (asst. lighting design), Abigail Garraty (costume design), Hugo Morales (asst. costume design), Olivia Dickerson (props design), Lauren Garza (graphic design), Kaitlin Hatton (technical director), and Cameron Hatcher (asst. technical director).

The Texas Wesleyan Student Theatrical Experience Fund (STEF), a partnership with

Texas Wesleyan University's Student Government Association and Theatre Wesleyan, since 2016, allows TXWES students to be able to see Theatre Wesleyan productions at no cost to them. Service organizations for the performing arts, including the Theatre Development Fund (since 1968), which inspired STEF, have allowed and enabled attendance of unique theatrical experiences for everyone, including students, at discounted rates.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories