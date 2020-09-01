Theatre Wesleyan to Present Streaming Production of THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

The production will be available on demand from from Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20.

Theatre Wesleyan will begin their fall 2020 season ('Six Plays At Six Feet: Social Connection. Physical Distancing.') with a streaming production of David Ives' comedy, The Universal Language, this September. The production is a senior BFA project that is being billed as part of the mainstage season. The production will be available as a video-on-demand via the ShowTix4U platform from Friday, September 18 through Sunday, September 20.

From critically acclaimed playwright David Ives, The Universal Language brings together Dawn, a young woman with a stutter, and Don, the creator and teacher of Unamunda, a wild comic language. Their lesson sends them off into a dazzling display of hysterical verbal pyrotechnics.

Associate professor of theatre Jeanne Everton directs the production which will include recent senior theatre major and graduate Tristen Brown (Don), junior theatre major Julissa Norment (Dawn), featuring senior theatre major Kristian Thomas (Young Man).

The student production team behind The Universal Language includes senior theatre major Ryan Simón (stage manager), sophomore theatre major Cameron Hatcher (scenic and props design), senior theatre major Joseph Laws (lighting design), senior theatre major Ryan Simón (sound design and video editor), Hugo Morales Saldaña (costume design), and sophomore theatre major Elena Cruce (content and streaming coordinator).

Filming will take place on the Texas Wesleyan University campus and social distancing guidelines will be monitored and followed by theatre faculty and students.

The student cast and crew, who are all pursuing either a BFA or BA in Theatre, will participate in a live post-show talkback on Zoom during the weekend of the production. More details will be available soon on the Theatre Wesleyan website (txwes.edu/theatre) and on Facebook (facebook.com/theatrewesleyan).

The Universal Language is presented by special arrangement with Dramatists Publishing Service, Inc. Theatre Wesleyan is a proud member of the Live Theatre League of Tarrant County (livetheatreleague.org) and is celebrating 65 years of production during the 2020/21 academic year.

THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE STREAMING PRODUCTION DATES

Friday, September 18, 2020

Saturday, September 19, 2020

Sunday, September 20, 2020

HOW TO WATCH THE UNIVERSAL LANGUAGE

An access code for the streaming production will be $5.00 and available online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211.

Patrons will be redirected to ShowTix4U where they can purchase an access code which will allow them to view The Universal Language within a 48-hour period. If you purchase one access code and intend on watching with multiple people in your household, please consider an additional donation to Theatre Wesleyan.

Patrons will receive an email with instructions, their personal access code, and a link to the ShowTix4U video player. The stream will not be available to download and access codes are non-transferable and can only be viewed on one device at a time.

If you have questions, please contact the Theatre Wesleyan office at (817) 531-5867.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You