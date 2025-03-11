Theatre Wesleyan To Celebrate 70th Annual Spring Musical In April With Immersive Production Of PIPPIN

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Celebrating the 70th Annual Spring Musical, Theatre Wesleyan will present the award-winning musical PIPPIN for one weekend only from April 24-27, 2025.

Performances will be held at the Thad Smotherman Theatre at Texas Wesleyan University (1205 Binkley Street, 76105) and tickets are now available at txwes.edu/theatretickets. The Sunday, April 27 matinee will be an ASL Interpreted performance. Additionally, the Texas Wesleyan University Alumni Weekend matinee mixer will be held following the Sunday matinee performance.

The production, staged in an immersive proscenium and thrust configuration, will be directed by theatre alum Jacob Rivera-Sanchez ’15 with choreography and assistant direction by Stephanie Locker-Hall and music direction by Mark Mullino.

With a beloved and infectiously unforgettable score from four-time Grammy winner, three-time Oscar winner and musical theatre giant, Stephen Schwartz (Godspell, Wicked, The Queen of Versailles) and with choreography in the style of the legendary Bob Fosse, PIPPIN tells the story of a young prince on a death-defying journey to find meaning in his existence. Will he choose a happy but simple life? Or will he risk everything for a singular flash of glory? "Join us"... for the magical and unforgettable story of PIPPIN. Winner of five 1973 Tony Awards and four 2013 Tony Awards, including Best Musical Revival.

The cast, design team, and crew include Texas Wesleyan theatre majors and minors pursuing Bachelor or Bachelor of Fine Arts degrees. The cast includes Hunter Heart (Pippin), Madison McKinzie (Leading Player), Hayden Kirkbride (Charlemagne), Aaron Simmons (Lewis), Makailyn Felder (Fastrada), Trinity Chenault (Berthe), Abbey Clark (Catherine), and Bianca Zamorano (Theo), and the ensemble includes Tristan Andrews, Trent Cole, Lauren Hunt, Jackson Loya, Jazmin Rebollar, Albreesha Wilson, and Peri Zachmeyer, with Abigail Evangelisto.

The Production Team includes Jacob Rivera-Sanchez (director), Stephanie Locker-Hall (choreographer and assistant director), Mark Mullino (music director), Sidney Hernandez (stage manager), Alex Bennett-Brown (assistant stage manager), Jennye James (production stage manager and production manager), Elizabeth Holmes (scenic design), Karen Potter (costume design), Lillie Galvan (assistant costume design), Jupiter Turner (assistant costume design and make-up design), Nathalie Beyna (lighting design), Ricky Olivarez (sound design and engineer), Mercedes Kuhn (props design), Pella Le Fever (marketing assistant), Frieda Austin (aerial coach), Colin Schwartz (technical director), and Joe Allen Brown (department chair and producer).

Theatre Wesleyan has launched a fundraising campaign to celebrate 70 years of musical tradition, with contributions directly funding production essentials and enhancements for PIPPIN. More information can be found at connect.txwes.edu/g/theatre-check-out-page.

ABOUT GUEST DIRECTOR Jacob Rivera-Sanchez

Jacob Rivera-Sanchez (Director) is a multidisciplinary whose theatre and work experience spans the DFW Metroplex, New York, Los Angeles, as well as national touring productions and live events. Jacob is an Actors' Equity Membership Candidate and previously served as a marketing associate on the Broadway national touring productions of CATS and Dear Evan Hansen, and on the Netflix premiere and Broadway production of Diana, The Musical.

He is a graphic designer for And That’s Showbiz whose clients include the Broadway productions of The Great Gatsby and Maybe Happy Ending, for The Social Team whose clients include Barbie The Movie: In Concert and the new Off-Broadway musical The Lonely Few, and for Ursa Creatives whose clients include the new Off-Broadway plays Kowalski and I’m Gonna Marry You Tobey Maguire.

Additional performance, directing, stage management, design, and technical credits include work with Stage West, Casa Mañana, Circle Theatre, Theatre Wesleyan, Live Theatre League, Fort Salem Theater, Judson Theatre Company, and the Grand Prairie Arts Council (most recently directing Bonnie & Clyde), among others. Jacob attended the Open Jar Institute in NY under the direction of Jeff Whiting and James Gray and has a Bachelor of Arts in Theatre from Texas Wesleyan University. He is a recipient of the Live Theatre League’s Bill Garber Young Theatre Artist Award and was named a Kennedy Center ACTF Musical Theatre Initiative national finalist. linktr.ee/jacobrivsan @jacobrivsan

Tickets are priced from $10.00 to $15.00 for general admission seating and can now be purchased online at txwes.edu/theatretickets or by calling (817) 531-4211. Tickets will also be available at the door in-person beginning one hour before each performance.

While PIPPIN is recommended for ages 13 and up, the show contains themes of violence, war, death, sensual or suggestive content/choreography, and references to suicide. The show runtime is approximately 2 hours and 30 minutes, including a 15-minute intermission. PIPPIN is produced by special arrangement with Music Theatre International.

