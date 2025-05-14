Theatre Three in Dallas Issues Emergency Appeal to Raise $200,000 to Avoid Closure

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Theatre Three, a mainstay of the Dallas arts community for more than six decades, is asking for urgent help from its supporters. On May 13, the theater announced a $200,000 fundraising goal to remain in operation, stating that without “immediate and substantial help,” it will be forced to close.

“Without immediate and substantial help from our community, we will be forced to close our doors,” read a statement posted to the company’s Facebook page. The message detailed several years of ongoing financial hardship, worsened by the COVID-19 pandemic and recent declines in arts funding.

The statement continued, “For 64 years, Theatre Three has been a cornerstone of Dallas’ creative spirit - bringing bold, innovative productions to life and showcasing the extraordinary talent of our local artists, designers, and creatives. We have been an intimate stage for everyone. But now, we face the greatest challenge in our history.”

The plea, signed by the organization's board members, attributed the current crisis to a combination of rising operational costs and dwindling financial support. The theater hopes that emergency donations will provide the resources necessary to fund upcoming productions, cover increasing rent and insurance costs, and preserve its staff and programming.

Theatre Three plans to close its current season with Xanadu, running June 5 - July 6, 2025. The production features a book by Douglas Carter Beane and music by John Farrar and ELO founding member Jeff Lynne.

Also currently running in its black-box space, Theatre Too, is The Mystery of Irma Vep, which continues through May 18.

In addition to staging full theatrical seasons, Theatre Three also provides year-round community programming. These include Monday Night Playwright for local writers, Fight Night stage combat classes, and the Norma Young Advanced Acting Lab - a partnership with Booker T. Washington High School that gives students direct access to professionals in the industry.

Donations to support the theater can be made via theatre3dallas.com/support.

Comments

Best Direction of a Play - Live Standings Danya Taymor - John Proctor Is the Villain - 18% Sam Pinkleton - Oh, Mary! - 16% Sam Gold - Romeo + Juliet - 12% Vote Now!