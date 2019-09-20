Theatre Three Presents the World Premiere of DRACULA
Kicking off the 2019-20 season of Dallas' Theatre Three is a new spin on literary classic DRACULA. Conceived by Theatre Three Associate Artistic Director Christie Vela and local playwright Michael Federico, this original play takes the stage October 3 through October 27. Tickets are now on sale.
You've long heard the story of DRACULA, everyone's favorite blood-sucking Transylvanian; but what stories might we learn through the eyes of his mysterious mistress Mina? This fresh adaptation of the Bram Stoker Gothic horror novel takes a deeper look into the Romanian folklore with an update on the undead. Be prepared for plenty of bloody plot twists and turns! DRACULA is co-conceived by writer Michael Federico and director Christie Vela.
"This brand-new take on Dracula is a dangerously sexy, female-driven adaptation of the original." Director Christie Vela stated, "We've taken the nail out of the coffin and examined the show through the eye of Mina, Dracula's object of desire. By shifting the narrative to put this kickass female in the protagonist position, which we need to see more often, I think audiences will discover a new perspective of a story they already know and love."
Leading the company of Theatre Three's DRACULA is Texas-based actress Allison Pistorius, gender-bending the title role. Ms. Pistorius co-stars alongside Gloria Benavides, who will recreate the role of Dr. Van Helsing. They are joined by horror star Paul T. Talyor (famously known as Pinhead from Hellraiser: Judgement) as Renfield and other roles. The full cast list is below:
Count Dracula: Allison Pistorius*
Professor Anneliese Van Helsing: Gloria Vivica Benavides
Mina Murray/Bride: Natalie Young**
Lucy Westenra/Bride: Natalie Hope Johnson
Jonathan Harker/Various: Ian Mead Moore**
Renfield/Various: Paul T. Taylor*
Dr. Seward/Arthur/Quincey: Josh Bangle**
Various Roles: Kat Lozano**
*Indicates member of Actors Equity Association
**Indicates Actors Equity Membership Candidate
DRACULA begins performances on Thursday, October 3 with opening night celebrated on Monday, October 7. Performances continue through Sunday, October 27. For more information about DRACULA and how to subscribe to the upcoming 2019-20 season, visit www.Theatre3Dallas.com or call the Theatre Three Box Office at (214) 871-3300.
FOR PRESS INQUIRIES, CLICK HERE Members of the media are welcome to attend Opening Night - Monday, October 7th at 7:30 p.m. with reception to follow.