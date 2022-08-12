Theatre Three Announces Cast of BIG SCARY ANIMALS

The critically acclaimed and audience favorite previously titled Cedar Springs or Big Scary Animals will now see a production in the Norma Young Arena Stage at Theatre Three with an updated script and a (mostly) new cast and production team!

"At the beginning of my tenure as Artistic Director, I announced that T3 would champion new work and new work by Dallas playwrights. Our community has the talent, and we should be telling our own stories," says Artistic Director Jeffrey Schmidt. "Big Scary Animals was the first play to come out of this mandate. Blending hot-button social issues with gut-busting laughs, the show had a small but successful run in our basement and then went on to be produced across the country. In the last 6 years, we have produced over a dozen new works mostly written by Dallas playwrights. It's time to celebrate these successes by opening our 60th Season with the play that started it all."

Subscriptions for the 2022-2023 season are on sale now! Single tickets for Big Scary Animals are available today, August 12. Tickets can be purchased online at www.theatre3dallas.com or over the phone at 214-871-3300. Theatre Three is located at 2688 Laclede St., Dallas, TX 75201. (Same building, new address!) Mask policy may vary based on Community Risk. Please keep an eye on Theatre Three's social media and website for updates. For additional security, Theatre Three has installed ActivePure air sanitizers within our HVAC system.