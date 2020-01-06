Theatre Arlington Presents RIPCORD

Theatre Arlington begins 2020 with a knockout punch in Ripcord, opening on January 10th. This hilariously inappropriate comedy by Pulitzer Prize-winning playwright, David Lindsay-Abaire, introduces us to Abby and Marilyn, residents of the Bristol Place Senior Living Facility, who have been forced to share a room, despite being polar opposites. Abby, the cantankerous one, is forced to share her quarters with new-arrival Marilyn, the chipper one. Of course, Abby has no choice but to get rid of the infuriatingly happy Marilyn by any means necessary. A harmless bet between these mature ladies quickly escalates to a dangerous game of one-upmanship, revealing not just the tenacity of these worthy opponents, but also deeper truths that each would rather remain hidden.

Theatre Arlington's production of Ripcord is directed by Sharon Kaye Miller, and stars Debbie Brown as Marilyn and Drenda Lewis as Abby. Ms. Brown appears courtesy of a special arrangement with Actor's Equity Association. The production also features Jovane Caamaño as Scotty, Robbie Clark as Derek/Zombie Butler, Brendon McMahon as Clown/Lewis/Benjamin and Abi Abel as Colleen/Woman in White.

Stage Manager, Hailee Dyer heads up the production team which includes Bryan Stevenson (Set and Light Designer), Bill Eickenloff (Sound Designer), Angie Glover (Scenic Artist), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Director, Sharon Kay Miller will also serve as Costume Designer.

Ripcord will open on Friday, January 10th and is sponsored by Greater Texas Credit Union. A post-show reception with the cast and crew sponsored by Blue Fire Total Catering will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

See website for more information and to purchase tickets: www.TheatreArlington.org





