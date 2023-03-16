Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Theatre Arlington Launches New Playwriting Contest

Theatre Arlington is looking for a wide range of selections that represent the entire community.

Mar. 16, 2023  
Theatre Arlington Executive Producer, Steven D. Morris has announced a Playwriting Contest as a part of the theater's 50th anniversary celebrations. We are highlighting new work for our Pinnacle Bank Play-Reading Club this year. Morris is thrilled to be able to give a voice to aspiring writers in the community.

Theatre Arlington is looking for a wide range of selections that represent the entire community. Underrepresented voices and BIPOC authors are strongly encouraged to submit their works. Plays will be accepted from March 23 through May 23, 2023. Any subject matter is welcome but extremely graphic material will not be considered. This year's winning play will be announced on July 27th and a staged reading will be presented at the theater's Pinnacle Bank Play-Reading Club on September 22 & 23 of this year. The play will be directed and performed by theater professionals and the playwright will be invited to participate in a talkback after the performance.

Submission guidelines are not complicated: the new works should have standard play formatting with a cast size of 6 or less characters, approximately 1 or 2 acts and 90 minutes in total length. Playwrights may send a paper copy of their script to:

Steven D. Morris

Theatre Arlington

305 W. Main Street

Arlington, TX 76010

Printable PDFs of the script may also be emailed to stevendmorris@theatrearlington.org. All submissions must be postmarked or email date-stamped by May 23, 2023.

Theatre Arlington is looking forward to recognizing local artists and hearing their stories!



