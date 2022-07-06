The Four C Notes To Play Coppell Arts Center This Month

The Midwest's only tribute group recreating the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons is coming to Coppell! The Four C Notes will play all the songs you know and love in one memorable evening of music on Saturday, July 16 at 7 PM. This concert will take place in the Main Hall at the new Coppell Arts Center (505 Travis Street, Coppell, TX 75019). Tickets are $30 and are on sale now at www.CoppellArtsCenter.org • 972-304-7047.

Enjoy the iconic sounds of Frankie Valli and The Four Seasons with tribute band The Four C Notes! This 90-minute show features everyone's favorite hits: "Sherry," "Big Girls Don't Cry," "Walk Like A Man," "Can't Take My Eyes Off Of You," "Workin' My Way Back To You (Babe), "Let's Hang On," "Oh, What A Night (December 1963)," and many more! Dressed in matching vintage outfits, with smart choreography and John Michael Coppola's (Jersey Boys) legitimate, in-depth knowledge of this music, The Four C Notes give an authenticity to their performance that similar tribute groups simply cannot match...anywhere!

Located in the heart of Old Town Coppell, the Coppell Arts Center serves as the anchoring entertainment venue for the newly developed retail and residential district. The Center is home to five resident art companies: The Ballet Ensemble of Texas, Coppell Community Chorale, Coppell Creatives, Coppell Community Orchestra, and Theatre Coppell.

Featuring six versatile venues, the 30,000 square-foot facility offers a diverse mix of performances, productions, and events. The 442-seat main hall hosts concerts and touring productions, the 196-seat Black Box Theater creates opportunities to experience intimate theatrical productions, and the 2,000 square-foot multi-purpose reception hall provides a space for Coppell's citizens to gather for art exhibitions and nightlife events. The Cherie and Jim Walker Pavilion at the Grove Performance Plaza offers an outdoor community space for special events with views of Old Town Coppell.

The Center is part of the City of Coppell's 30-year-plan to provide citizens with world-class entertainment and nightlife. It was built and designed by Corgan Architects in conjunction with Schuler Shook and Jaffe Holden. For more information, visit www.coppellartscenter.org.

Coppell is known for its small-town feel, and no place exemplifies this better than Old Town Coppell. Located in the City's historic district, Old Town stands at the roots of where the community began​ in the early 1880s, the original townsite. Residential homes, businesses, and restaurants line the streets, creating a walkable, vibrant community and charming gathering place clustered around a beautiful town square. Home to the Coppell Farmers Market​, the Coppell Arts Center, and several boutiques and restaurants, Old Town visitors and residents live, work and play in this dynamic new community that captures the essence of Coppell's historical roots and quality of life. For more information, go to http://www.coppelltx.gov/about-coppell/old-town-coppell.