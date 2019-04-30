The Firehouse Theatre Presents OSWALD, Starring Tony LePage

The Firehouse Theatre today announces the cast of its new developmental musical, OSWALD, which runs May 3-5, 2019 at The Firehouse Theatre in Farmers Branch, Texas. The all-star cast includes three Equity actors from New York City for the special three-day presentation: Tina Stafford, who will play Marina Oswald-Porter, will be joined by two Broadway veterans, Justin Mortelliti, and Tony LePage, one of the show's writers, who will play out two possible versions of Lee Harvey Oswald's story simultaneously.

The full cast features the following well-known Dallas based actors: Katie Moyes Williams as Marina's younger self, female ensemble members Devin Berg, Allison Bret, Laura Lites, Kimberly Pine, Ashley Ricci, and male ensemble members Joseph Burnam, Alex Heika, Sadat Hossain, Brett Ricci, Dan Servetnick, and Brandon Whitlock.

The New York based OSWALD production team includes Randi Kleiner as director; Jane Cardona as musical director; and Ally Beans of Eisenberg/Beans Casting and Enrique Brown of Brown Productions as Lead Producers.

Told through the eyes of his now elderly widowed wife, Mortilliti's side of the story will follow a troubled youth caught up in an impossible situation, which will ultimately leads to the conspiracy theories many believe to this day. On LePage's, the audience will watch a cold-blooded killer, driven mad by his unrelenting need to be remembered. Faced with a lifetime of unanswered questions, and a box full of buried memories, the past is divided, and the truths of one unwilling survivor's past, tests what it means to live with the name "OSWALD."

Dallas can get a first look at this world premiere musical at The Firehouse Theatre's developmental presentation. All performances are open to the public. Performances take place May 3-5 (Friday and Saturday at 7:30 pm, and Saturday and Sunday matinees at 2:30 pm). Tickets are $20-$25 and can be purchased at the Box Office (972-620-3747) or online at thefirehousetheatre.com.





