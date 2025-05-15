The Dallas Opera Names Emily Sitton As The Company's New Director Of Marketing And Communications

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



After a nationwide search, The Dallas Opera has announced the appointment of Emily Sitton as the company's next Director of Marketing and Communications.

Sitton comes to TDO after four seasons as the Director of Marketing for Tennessee Performing Arts Center (TPAC) in Nashville. During her tenure there, the organization saw record-breaking subscription sales and renewals. Before TPAC, Sitton spent almost six years with Houston Grand Opera (HGO).

While there, she grew the opera company's Young Professionals group to one of the country's largest at the time. She helped to guide HGO through challenges like 2017's Hurricane Harvey, which devasted the city and flooded the company's performance home, and the Covid-19 pandemic, during which the company pivoted to a digital season, including a virtual live concert series. A Houston native, Sitton graduated from Texas Tech University.

“I am honored and excited to join the dedicated team at The Dallas Opera,” said Sitton. “The high-caliber work this company creates for its community and this art-form is something I am thrilled to showcase to new and loyal audiences. It feels like a homecoming to return to Texas, and bringing the knowledge and passion I have acquired from my experience feels very full circle. While Texas is home, Dallas is new to me. I look forward to exploring this vibrant arts city, learning from this community, and immersing myself in its unique and rich culture.”

At The Dallas Opera, Sitton will lead the Marketing, Communications, and Patron Services teams in growing new audiences and shattering stereotypes surrounding the arts. Her first day at TDO will be Monday, June 23.

“It is my great pleasure to welcome Emily Sitton to The Dallas Opera,” TDO Kern Wildenthal General Director and CEO Ian Derrer said. “She has a strong track record of building subscriptions, increasing revenue, cultivating new audiences, and she exudes a vibrant passion for opera and the arts. I know she will do great things with The Dallas Opera.”

Learn more about The Dallas Opera here.

