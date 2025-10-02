The Dallas Opera Announces $25 Million Challenge Gift From O'Donnell Foundation

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Dallas Opera (TDO) has announced significant progress toward a $25 million challenge gift from the Texas-based O’Donnell Foundation. The challenge requires TDO to raise $25 million in gifts and pledges by the end of 2025, which the O’Donnell Foundation will match dollar-for-dollar up to $25 million.

Thanks to a $7 million lead gift from The Eugene McDermott Foundation to the endowment, along with other major commitments, TDO has already secured $13 million toward the challenge. Once fulfilled, the O’Donnell Foundation’s match will more than double TDO’s current $30 million endowment, while also providing multi-year general operating support.

The challenge follows a period of financial stabilization for the company. A previous gift from the estate of James R. Seitz, Jr. helped TDO eliminate pandemic-related debt and post consecutive surpluses in fiscal years 2024 and 2025.

All new and increased gifts or pledges to TDO are eligible for the O’Donnell Foundation match, positioning the company for long-term stability and growth as it continues to deliver world-class opera to North Texas.