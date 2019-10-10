Texas Ballet Theater Receives Texas Commission On The Arts Cultural District Grant

The Texas Commission on the Arts (TCA) awarded Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) a $50,000 Arts Respond Cultural District Project Grant to support the company's upcoming production of A Midsummer Night's Dream.

The award is one of 43 grants for the fiscal year 2020, totaling over $4.6 million for arts nonprofits and government agencies across Texas. TBT is one of six organizations in the Dallas Arts District to receive a grant.

"We are pleased to be able to provide strong support for so many high-profile arts activities across the state," Gary Gibbs, executive director of TCA, said. "The substantial work that our grantees are doing not only advances the arts in Texas, but it attracts visitors and additional dollars to our state and local economies."

TBT's production of A Midsummer Night's Dream will be the North American premiere of the ballet, choreographed by Liam Scarlett. Scarlett is an artistic associate of Queensland Ballet, Australia and artist in residence at The Royal Ballet, London.

A Midsummer Night's Dream runs May 8-10, 2020 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth and May 15-17, 2020 at Winspear Opera House in Dallas. Tickets are available at texasballettheater.org or by calling 877-828-9200.

Photo Credit: Steven Visneau





