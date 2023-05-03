Texas Ballet Theater Closes Season With Family-Friendly ALICE IN WONDERLAND

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will conclude the 2022-2023 season with its production of Alice in Wonderland, on stage May 19-21 at the AT&T Performing Arts Center Margot and Bill Winspear Opera House in Dallas and May 26-28 at Bass Performance Hall in Fort Worth.

The family-friendly ballet follows the storyline of Lewis Carroll's book of the same name. Choreographed by TBT Artistic Director Laureate Ben Stevenson, O.B.E., Alice in Wonderland features an element that's uncommon for ballet - dialogue.

"Alice opens the story with dialogue and continues to further the story with the spoken word," TBT Acting Artistic Director Tim O'Keefe said. "This is a unique challenge for the dancers, who are used to expressing themselves through movement. The dialogue is both an exciting venture for the dancers and another layer of storytelling for the audience."

The nonprofit ballet company will present eight performances of Alice in Wonderland, four in Dallas and four in Fort Worth. The ballet is approximately 90 minutes long and includes one, 20-minute intermission.

Tickets start at $20. Patrons can purchase tickets online at texasballettheater.org or by calling the Box Office Monday-Friday, 9 am to 5 pm, at 877-828-9200 option 1.