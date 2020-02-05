Texas Ballet Theater Announces New Classes For Children With Down Syndrome

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) will offer a series of ballet classes for young dancers with Down syndrome through its new Adaptive Dance program.

TBT staff with specialized training will teach the classes, designed for children ages 5 to 7. In these classes, students will explore the world of ballet in a safe and supportive environment.

"After training and years of planning, we are thrilled to see our dream of Adaptive Dance come to fruition," Executive Director Vanessa Logan said. "This program allows us to reach new audiences and share the creativity, physicality and joy of ballet with these new TBT students."

There are two, four-week series scheduled for spring 2020 - one at TBT's Fort Worth studio and one at its Dallas County studio. Classes will take place on weekends.

The Fort Worth studio is located at 1540 Mall Circle, 76116. The Fort Worth phone number is 817-763-0207. The Dallas County studio is located in Richardson at 300 North Coit Road Suite 231, 75080. The Dallas County phone number is 214-377-8576.

Adaptive Dance is made possible with support from the H.L. and Elizabeth M. Brown Foundation.

For more information or to register, contact Catherine Roe, Educational Programs Manager, at catherine@texasballet.org.





