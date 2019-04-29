THEY'RE PLAYING OUR SONG Announced At Theatre Arlington

In 1984, young actor, B.J. Cleveland was thrilled to be cast in his very first show at Theatre Arlington as one of the Voices of Vernon Gersch in Neil Simon's They're Playing Our Song. Now, 35 years later and with a more than a few shows under his belt, Cleveland is proud to return to the TA stage in the same musical, but this time he is taking the lead. This funny, romantic musical comedy with music by Marvin Hamlisch and lyrics by Carole Bayer Sager opens in downtown Arlington on Friday, May 3rd.

This Tony-nominated musical is loosely based on the real-life relationship of Hamlisch and Bayer Sager, and features Vernon Gersch (Cleveland), an award-winning, wisecracking composer who meets Sonia Walsk, an offbeat and slightly disorganized lyricist. The two artists hope to have a successful professional collaboration but end up falling for each other in the process. Despite mishaps and frustrations, they find a new way to make beautiful music together.

Theatre Arlington's production of They're Playing Our Song is directed by Steven D. Morris, with musical direction by Hans Patrick Grim and choreography by Dawn Conley Prejean. Joining Cleveland onstage is Lori Woods Blondin as Sonia Walsk. Aaron Cummings, Aaron Hampton and Daniel Hernandez are featured as the Voices of Vernon Gersch, and Callie Cunningham, Nicole Kimbrell and Rema Martinez as the Voices of Sonia Walsk.

Stage Manager, Heather Moore, heads up the production team which includes Kevin Brown (Set Designer), Bryan Stevenson (Lighting Designer), Bill Eickenloff (Sound Designer), Angie Glover (Scenic Artist), Robin Dotson (Properties Designer) and Karen Potter (Costume Designer).

They're Playing Our Song is sponsored by Edward Jones Financial Advisors - Craig Lidell, Charlie Blauvelt and Jack Webb and will open on Friday, May 3rd. A post-show reception with the cast and crew sponsored by Prince Lebanese Grill will immediately follow the show and will include dessert provided by Cooper Street Bakery, the official bakery of Theatre Arlington.

See website for more information and to purchase tickets: www.TheatreArlington.org. Box Office: 817.275.7661.





