THE WIZARD OF OZ Takes the Stage at Lewisville Grand for One Weekend Only

Follow the Yellow Brick Road to Oz! Presented by Our Productions Theatre Co. The Wizard of Oz, by L. Frank Baum, with music & lyrics by Harold Arlen and E.Y. Harburg, and background music by Herbert Stothart, blows in to the Lewisville Grand from April 10-12, 2025.

On Thursday & Friday at 7:30 p.m. and Saturday at 2:30 & 7:30 p.m. step in to Oz and help Dorothy and her friends along their journey.

Tickets are all "Pay-What-You-Choose" and range from $5-25. Visit www.ourproductionstheatreco.org for tickets and more info or contact our box office at 972-724-2147.

Presented by special arrangement with Concord Theatricals, this immersive, new way to experience the timeless theatrical classic is and must see event for the entire family.

