THE TAMING, GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE and More Announced for WaterTower Theatre 2021-2022 26th Season

Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director has announced details of the Company's 2021-2022 Season. This season marks the 26th for WaterTower Theatre, and the third season programmed by Producing Artistic Director Shane Peterman & Associate Producer Elizabeth Kensek.

The 5-show subscription season includes Lauren Gunderson's The Taming, 4 time Tony award winning musical A Gentleman's Guide to Love & Murder, Neil Simon's classic comedy The Odd Couple, the world premiere of a brand new co-production with one of Dallas' largest arts organizations which will be announced later this year, and Ella's Swinging Christmas Party an exclusive holiday celebration for subscribers.

"October will mark the start of our 26th Season, and with the return of live theater, we look toward a rebirth of what it means to be a community. A Renaissance Reimagined. New Works, New Voices, and New Light," said Shane Peterman, Producing Artistic Director

Season Tickets for the 26th Season will be available for purchase on May 17, 2021. Subscription prices increase from $129 to $149 if purchased after September 1, 2021. New subscriptions are available by calling the Box Office at 972.450.6232, and renewals can be made by phone or in person. Individual tickets go on sale in Summer 2020.

All productions will be staged on the Terry Martin Main Stage at the Addison Theatre Centre at 15650 Addison Road, Addison, Texas 75001.

For more information on WaterTower Theatre and the 2021 - 2022 Season, visit us online at www.watertowertheatre.org or call the Box Office at 972.450.6232.

THE 2021-2022 SEASON:

THE TAMING

by Lauren Gunderson

10/13/21-10/24/21

A patriotism obsessed Miss Georgia has kidnapped a Republican Senator's campaign manager & a liberal activist who is fighting to save the endangered pandashrew and is holding them hostage in her hotel room the night before the big Miss America Pageant. In this hilarious, raucous, all-female "power-play" inspired by Shakespeare's Shrew, contestant Katherine has political aspirations to match her beauty pageant ambitions. All she needs to revolutionize the American government is the help of one ultra-conservative senator's aide on the cusp of a career breakthrough, and one bleeding-heart liberal blogger who will do anything for her cause. Well, that and a semi-historically accurate ether trip where they search for the secret to fix our broken democracy by becoming James Madison & George Washington. Here's lookin' at you, America.

ELLA's SWINGING CHRISTMAS PARTY

Conceived by Elizabeth Kensek

Music Supervision by Vonda K. Bowling

12/9/21-12/12/21

Ella's Swinging Christmas is a musical treat for all ages featuring Dallas, TX singer and actress phenomenon Feleceia Wilson. Conceived by Elizabeth Kensek and based on Ella Fitzgerald's 1960 "Swinging Christmas" album, her only complete holiday album recorded on Verve Records, this show was filmed on the Terry Martin Main Stage in 2020. This holiday season, WaterTower season subscribers will be treated to an exclusive holiday party at the theater featuring this theatrical film, allowing us all to properly toast this incredible performance, the amazing talents of all the artists featured, and the chance to celebrate the season together again.

TBA MYSTERY SHOW

Early 2022

Sometimes out of adversity, the most exciting opportunities are born. The incredible critical success of our 2020 projects that brought the experience of live theater to film & safely to our patrons' homes, brought a thrilling new project to WaterTower, and with it the opportunity to partner with one of the largest arts organizations in Dallas to bring a world premiere experience to both of our audiences. While the title must remain a mystery for now, the show centers around the story of a famous female character whose story has been only written by men until this moment.

THE ODD COUPLE

By Neil Simon

3/30/22-4/10/22

This Tony award winning classic comedy centers around two unlikely roommates, uptight neat Felix Ungar and easygoing disheveled Oscar Madison, and inspired both a hit movie & multiple TV series. This classic comedy opens as a group of the guys assemble for cards in the apartment of divorced Oscar Madison. And if the mess is any indication, it's no wonder that his wife left him. Late to arrive is Felix Unger, who has just been separated from his wife. Fastidious, depressed, and none too tense, Felix seems suicidal, but as the action unfolds, Oscar becomes the one with murder on his mind when the clean freak and the slob ultimately decide to room together with hilarious results as the ultimate buddy comedy, The Odd Couple is born.

A GENTLEMAN'S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER

Book & lyrics by Robert L. Freedman

Music & lyrics by Steven Lutvak

7/20/22-7/31/22

This side splittingly hilarious show won 4 Tony Awards including Best Musical. Set in London in 1907, A Gentleman's Guide to Love and Murder centers on Monty Navarro, a penniless clerk who is informed after the death of his mother that he is ninth in line to inherit the earldom of Highhurst, controlled by the wealthy D'Ysquith banking family. After the imperious ruling Lord dismisses Monty's claim of being a relative, the eight D'Ysquiths ahead of young Mr. Navarro begin dying in natural and unnatural ways. Meanwhile, Monty is desperately trying to woo money-minded Sibella Hallward -until he finds himself drawn to young Phoebe D'Ysquith. How will all these convoluted storylines come together?

Pay-What-You-Can performances will be the first Saturday matinee of each run.

ASL Interpreted Performances will continue to be the final Thursday performance of every run.

Current subscribers are able to renew their season subscriptions by mail, fax (972.450.6244), by calling the Box Office at 972.450.6232, or in-person at the WTT Box Office (15650 Addison Rd). New subscriptions will be available by phone. Learn more at www.WaterTowerTheatre.org.