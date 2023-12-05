THE PRODUCERS Comes to Lyric Stage in January

Performances run January 11-20, 2024.

By: Dec. 05, 2023

POPULAR

All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024 Photo 1 All New Production of SHREK THE MUSICAL Will Embark on Tour in 2024
The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE Photo 2 The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE
Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now Photo 3 Eisemann Center to Present Six New Shows for 2024 - Tickets On Sale Now
Dallas Theater Center Reveals Education Programming Photo 4 Dallas Theater Center Reveals Education Programming

Lyric Stage will present The Producers from January 11-20, 2024. These performances are the first show at the Moody Performance Hall, which the company will be able to showcase two weekends in a row. Tickets are now available. 

 

The Producers is about a down-on-his-luck Broadway producer and his mild-mannered accountant who come up with a scheme to produce the most notorious flop in history, thereby bilking their backers (all "little old ladies") out of millions of dollars. Only one thing goes awry: the show is a smash hit! The Producersarrived on Broadway at the St. James Theater on March 22, 2001, where it began with previews leading up to its official opening on April 19, 2001. Starring Nathan Lane and Matthew Broderick, The Producers quickly became the hottest ticket in the history of Broadway, hailed by critics and audiences alike. The show dominated the awards season that year, winning a record 12 Tony Awards and going on to run for 33 previews and 2,502 performances before closing on April 22, 2007.

 

Lyric Stage's performance times are Thursday, Friday and Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Saturday and Sunday matinees are at 2:30 p.m. Tickets start at $35. Preview night tickets are available for $35. Student rush tickets are available for $25 beginning 90 minutes before each performance. Tickets may be purchased on ticketdfw.com or by calling the box office at 214-871-5000. 

 


BroadwayWorld Awards Voting

RELATED STORIES - Dallas

1
The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE Photo
The Wallace Reveals Cast & Creative of LEGALLY BLONDE

The Wallace Theater has announced the cast and creative team of Legally Blonde the Musical, coming February 2024! A fabulously fun award-winning musical based on the adored movie, Legally Blonde The Musical, follows the transformation of Elle Woods as she tackles stereotypes and scandal in pursuit of her dreams.

2
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces New Industry-Leading Mental Health Initiative Photo
Dallas Black Dance Theatre Announces New Industry-Leading Mental Health Initiative

Dallas Black Dance Theatre has announced a new industry-leading mental health initiative. The initiative aims to prioritize the mental well-being of dancers and provide resources for mental health support.

3
Common Thread Collective Returns To The Eisemann Center With PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS S Photo
Common Thread Collective Returns To The Eisemann Center With PEOPLE, PLACES & THINGS Showing Through December 31

COMMON THREAD COLLECTIVE presents 'People, Places & Things' at the Eisemann Center in Richardson, TX. This exhibit features the work of female Texas artists and runs from Nov 29 - Dec 31.

4
Soul Rep To Present ELM THICKET A World Premiere Play Set in a Gentrifying Dallas Neighbor Photo
Soul Rep To Present ELM THICKET A World Premiere Play Set in a Gentrifying Dallas Neighborhood

Soul Rep Theatre's World Premiere - ELM THICKET is set in a gentrifying Dallas neighborhood and will kick off AT&T Performing Arts Center’s 2024 Season of Elevator Project.

More Hot Stories For You

Videos

Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL Video
Photos & Get a First Look at BOOP! THE BETTY BOOP MUSICAL
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE Video
Ben Channels His Inner Neil Diamond with Choreo from A BEAUTIFUL NOISE
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning Video
Taraji P. Henson Talks THE COLOR PURPLE and More on CBS Sunday Morning
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
Broadway Out of Bounds in Dallas Broadway Out of Bounds
Lewisville Grand (12/11-12/11)Tracker
Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now! in Dallas Broadway at the Center - Tickets on Sale Now!
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-7/20)Tracker
White Christmas in Dallas White Christmas
Allen Contemporary Theatre (12/01-12/17)Tracker
It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical in Dallas It's A Wonderful Life - The Musical
Plaza Theatre Company (11/17-12/23)Tracker
Making Spirits Bright in Dallas Making Spirits Bright
Sammons Center for the Arts (12/15-12/15)
The Cher Show (Non-Equity) in Dallas The Cher Show (Non-Equity)
AT&T Performing Arts Center (12/14-12/16)
Tina: The Tina Turner Musical in Dallas Tina: The Tina Turner Musical
Bass Performance Hall (2/06-2/11)
The Sum of Us One-Act Festival in Dallas The Sum of Us One-Act Festival
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (2/29-3/17)
Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer in Dallas Fannie: The Music & Life of Fannie Lou Hamer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (5/02-5/19)
Mamma Mia! in Dallas Mamma Mia!
Bass Performance Hall (7/09-7/14)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You