THE OUTSIDER Comes to Allen Contemporary Theatre

Allen Contemporary Theatre will present The Outsider, a smart and charming comedy by Paul Slade Smith, running May 2 through May 18. Performances are Fridays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, and are available now.

Directed by award-winning director, actor, and set designer Chris Berthelot, The Outsider delivers laugh-out-loud moments, endearing characters, and an uplifting story that reminds us how the most unlikely people can rise to the occasion and surprise us all.

This production blends sharp wit with heartfelt moments, offering audiences a feel-good experience full of unexpected twists and plenty of laughs. Join us for a production that's equal parts hilarious and hopeful.

The Outsider features the following DFW talent:

David Kelton - New Newley

Ryan Maffei - Dave Riley

KJ James - Louise Peakes

Katie O'Brien - Paige Caldwell

Michael Miller - Arthur Vance

Rashae Boyd - Rachel Parsons

Pete Thompson - AC Petersen

The Outsider is rated PG.

