THE OUTSIDER Comes to Allen Contemporary Theatre

Performances run May 2-18.
Allen Contemporary Theatre will present The Outsider, a smart and charming comedy by Paul Slade Smith, running May 2 through May 18. Performances are Fridays at 8:00 PM and Sundays at 3:00 PM. Tickets are $25 for adults and $20 for seniors, and are available now.
Directed by award-winning director, actor, and set designer Chris Berthelot, The Outsider delivers laugh-out-loud moments, endearing characters, and an uplifting story that reminds us how the most unlikely people can rise to the occasion and surprise us all.
This production blends sharp wit with heartfelt moments, offering audiences a feel-good experience full of unexpected twists and plenty of laughs. Join us for a production that's equal parts hilarious and hopeful.
The Outsider features the following DFW talent:
David Kelton - New Newley
Ryan Maffei - Dave Riley
KJ James - Louise Peakes
Katie O'Brien - Paige Caldwell
Michael Miller - Arthur Vance
Rashae Boyd - Rachel Parsons
Pete Thompson - AC Petersen
The Outsider is rated PG.
Videos