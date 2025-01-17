THE MUSIC OF SAM COOKE to Launch Digital Lottery at Bass Performance Hall

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, is launching a digital lottery powered by Broadway Direct for The Music of Sam Cooke, a fantastic new show depicting the life and music of one of America’s most iconic and talented performers, the Legendary Sam Cooke. Fans will have the chance to purchase a limited number of $20 tickets for the one night only performance. A rip-roaring soulful performance starring Bradd Marquis alongside a live big band, this tribute comes to Fort Worth’s Bass Performance Hall on Monday, January 20, as part of the 2024-2025 Irwin Steel Popular Entertainment Series lineup.

The digital lottery will begin accepting entries from 9:00am on Saturday, January 18 to Sunday, January 19 at 3:00pm for the Monday evening performance, January 20. Fans who have been selected will be notified via email on Sunday at 3:00pm and can then purchase up to four (4) tickets at $20 each. Tickets must be purchased online using the purchase link within 60 minutes from the time the winner is notified. Winners who do not purchase their tickets within their window by the claim time listed forfeit the opportunity to purchase and a standby drawing will be held.

Entrants must be 18 years or older. A valid, non-expired photo ID that matches the name used to enter is required for pickup at Will Call at the Bass Hall Box Office one hour prior to showtime. Seat locations awarded by the lottery are subject to availability.

