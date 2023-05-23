THE MUSIC MAN At The Hopeful Theatre Project Will Support Keeping Music Education Alive

The Hopeful Theatre Project's production of The Music Man will benefit Save the Music Foundation.

By:
Vote Now for the 2023 BroadwayWorld Theatre Fan's Choice Awards

POPULAR

Flash Sale: Shop 15% Off Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop Photo 1 Flash Sale: Shop Mother's Day Gifts in BroadwayWorld's Theatre Shop
HIS STORY THE MUSICAL's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today! Photo 2 HIS STORY's Jataria Heyward Takes Over Our Instagram Today!
Photos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere Photo 3 Photos: First Look at HIS STORY: THE MUSICAL World Premiere
Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates Photo 4 Sarah Brightman Sets Holiday Tour Dates

THE MUSIC MAN At The Hopeful Theatre Project Will Support Keeping Music Education Alive

The Hopeful Theatre Project has announced their upcoming production of The Music Man benefitting Save the Music Foundation opening June 15th at Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX.

"By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall." (MTI Shows)

The Hopeful Theatre Project's production of The Music Man will benefit Save the Music Foundation. Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) music education nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music has addressed systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US.

When asked why Save the Music Foundation, Producer Jessica Holt says, "Here at Hopeful, we are always trying to pair a show with a unique beneficiary. When we looked at The Music Man, it just made sense to benefit music education! We want every child to have access to the tools they need to succeed and we believe music education is vital for early childhood development, just like our friends at Save the Music Foundation."

$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards Save the Music Foundation with the remaining $5 going to The Hopeful Theatre Project. Your ticket is your donation!

The Music Man will be directed and music directed by John Wilkerson, assisted by Rian Slay.

This June, come out and see The Music Man and help keep music education alive for all children nationwide!

Performance Dates: June 15-24, 2023. Thursday-Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm.

Venue: Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX. Outdoor Venue

Tickets: Click Here




RELATED STORIES - Dallas

Steve Martins THE UNDERPANTS to Open at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas in July Photo
Steve Martin's THE UNDERPANTS to Open at MainStage Irving-Las Colinas in July

MainStage Irving-Las Colinas has announced the cast, creative team, and performance dates for their upcoming production of the riotously funny farce The Underpants.

Outcry Youth Theatres FINDING NEMO JR. Will Feature Puppets By Kyle Igneczi Photo
Outcry Youth Theatre's FINDING NEMO JR. Will Feature Puppets By Kyle Igneczi

This July 20-23, Outcry Youth Theatre will present Finding Nemo JR. at the Cox Playhouse in downtown Plano. The charming 60-minute musical is based on the beloved 2003 Pixar film Finding Nemo. The show is directed and choreographed by Becca Johnson-Spinos and music directed by Cindy Johnston.

SWEENEY TODD, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For Lyric Stages 30th Season Photo
SWEENEY TODD, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For Lyric Stage's 30th Season

Lyric Stage has announced its 30th season. Lyric Stage will produce four hit Broadway shows under the music direction of Bruce Greer at the historic Majestic Theatre. Learn more about the full lineup here!

Review: TARZAN at Lyric Stage Photo
Review: TARZAN at Lyric Stage

What makes us human? Is it our outward appearance – our features, clothing or even language? Or is it something a bit deeper – a study of what’s in our hearts? In a nod to the nostalgia of the 90s, Lyric Stage explored those questions – and a few more – in its production of Disney’s Tarzan. c Stage?


More Hot Stories For You

Outcry Youth Theatre's FINDING NEMO JR. Will Feature Puppets By Kyle IgnecziOutcry Youth Theatre's FINDING NEMO JR. Will Feature Puppets By Kyle Igneczi
SWEENEY TODD, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For Lyric Stage's 30th SeasonSWEENEY TODD, GUYS & DOLLS, and More Set For Lyric Stage's 30th Season
Allison Ponthier to Headline DALLAS PRIDE in JuneAllison Ponthier to Headline DALLAS PRIDE in June
The Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICALThe Grand Prairie Arts Council Presents SCHOOL OF ROCK THE MUSICAL

Videos

Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain Video Video: 'Theatre Saved Me' Says Tony Nominee Jessica Chastain
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards Video
Go Inside the 2023 Drama League Awards
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE Video
Alex Newell Performs 'Independently Owned' From SHUCKED on THE VOICE
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer Video
Watch THE COLOR PURPLE Movie Musical Trailer
View all Videos

Dallas SHOWS
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Big Fish
Plaza Theatre Company (5/12-6/03)Tracker
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The Drowsy Chaperone
Repertory Company Theatre (8/18-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# One Year in Egypt By Camika Spencer
Bishop Arts Theatre Center (8/10-8/27)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# The SpongeBob Musical
Art Centre Theatre (5/19-6/04)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Godspell
Artisan Center Theater (7/07-8/12)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Wonderful Town
Genesis Children's Theatre (5/19-5/28)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Tiny Beautiful Things
Circle Theatre (6/01-6/17)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Footloose
Repertory Company Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Grease
NTPA Repertory Theatre (6/16-6/25)
#repshow# in #getregions.name[i]# Free Art & Drama Summer Camps "Fairytale Adventures"
Art Centre Theatre (5/29-6/09)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You