THE MUSIC MAN At The Hopeful Theatre Project Will Support Keeping Music Education Alive

The Hopeful Theatre Project has announced their upcoming production of The Music Man benefitting Save the Music Foundation opening June 15th at Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX.

"By turns wicked, funny, warm, romantic and touching, The Music Man is family entertainment at its best. Meredith Willson's six-time, Tony Award-winning musical comedy has been entertaining audiences since 1957 and is a family-friendly story to be shared with every generation.

The Music Man follows fast-talking traveling salesman, Harold Hill, as he cons the people of River City, Iowa, into buying instruments and uniforms for a boys' band that he vows to organize - this, despite the fact that he doesn't know a trombone from a treble clef. His plans to skip town with the cash are foiled when he falls for Marian, the librarian, who transforms him into a respectable citizen by curtain's fall." (MTI Shows)

The Hopeful Theatre Project's production of The Music Man will benefit Save the Music Foundation. Save The Music Foundation is a 501(c)(3) music education nonprofit that helps students, schools, and communities reach their full potential through the power of making music. For 25 years, Save The Music has addressed systemic inequities in music education by investing in culturally rich communities across the US.

When asked why Save the Music Foundation, Producer Jessica Holt says, "Here at Hopeful, we are always trying to pair a show with a unique beneficiary. When we looked at The Music Man, it just made sense to benefit music education! We want every child to have access to the tools they need to succeed and we believe music education is vital for early childhood development, just like our friends at Save the Music Foundation."

$15 of every $20 ticket will go towards Save the Music Foundation with the remaining $5 going to The Hopeful Theatre Project. Your ticket is your donation!

The Music Man will be directed and music directed by John Wilkerson, assisted by Rian Slay.

This June, come out and see The Music Man and help keep music education alive for all children nationwide!

Performance Dates: June 15-24, 2023. Thursday-Saturday evenings at 8:00 pm.

Venue: Mainstage 222 in Irving, TX. Outdoor Venue

Tickets: Click Here