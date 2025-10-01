THE MARVELOUS WONDERETTES to be Presented at GPAC

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Grand Prairie Arts Council will present the jukebox musical comedy The Marvelous Wonderettes, written and created by Roger Bean and directed by Araceli Radillo, running October 10 - 18 at The Epic Theater at the Epic Center.

Set at Springfield High School's 1958 prom, The Marvelous Wonderettes introduces audiences to four best friends-Betty Jean, Cindy Lou, Missy, and Suzy-who step in as the evening's entertainment. Bursting with girl-group charm and four-part harmonies, Act One takes audiences back to the high-energy fun of teenage dreams, while Act Two reunites the ladies a decade later at their high school reunion, where they discover just how much life and love have changed.

With over 30 classic hits from the 1950s and 1960s-including "Lollipop," "Stupid Cupid," "It's My Party," and "Son of a Preacher Man"-this feel-good musical celebrates friendship, growing up, and the music that defined a generation.