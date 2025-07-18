THE LAST FIVE YEARS To Open At Circle Theatre This August

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Circle Theatre will present The Last Five Years by Jason Robert Brown, running August 14 to September 6, 2025, in the heart of Sundance Square. Directed by Ashley H. White+, with music direction by Cody Dry and stage management by Reagan Fitzgerald*, the production brings a fresh staging of this contemporary musical favorite, which recently completed its first Broadway run.

Told through a uniquely structured narrative, The Last Five Years chronicles the rise and fall of a relationship between Cathy, an aspiring actress, and Jamie, a young novelist. Cathy tells her story in reverse—from heartbreak to hopeful beginning—while Jamie’s arc moves forward from first blush to collapse. The characters share the stage together only once, at their wedding, before diverging back into their timelines.

Known for its emotional depth and acclaimed score, The Last Five Years is a moving portrait of love, ambition, and missed connection—an intimate, two-person journey that has become one of modern musical theatre’s most celebrated works.

Tickets and additional information are available at circletheatre.com.

Please note: This production contains adult language and themes, including references to racism, sexual assault, and homophobia, and will include AEA-approved haze.