THE ADDAMS FAMILY Opening At Artisan Center Theater

THE ADDAMS FAMILY opens at Artisan Center Theater on Thursday, October 17, 2019 and runs through Saturday, November 2, 2019. The 150 seat Second Stage Theater is located at 444 East Pipeline Road in Hurst.

Performances are at 7:00pm on Thursdays and Fridays and 3:30pm and 8:00pm on Saturdays. Reserved seating tickets are $28.00 for adults, $26.00 for students and seniors, and $16.00 for children 12 and under. Thursday night tickets are $26.00 for adults and $14.00 for children 12 and under. Tickets can be purchased online at ArtisanCT.com, or by calling the box office at 817-284-1200.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY features an original story, and it's every father's nightmare. Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family - a man her parents have never met. And if that weren't upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Now, Gomez Addams must do something he's never done before - keep a secret from his beloved wife, Morticia. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday's 'normal' boyfriend and his parents.

THE ADDAMS FAMILY will be interpreted for the Deaf and Hard of Hearing on October 24 at 7:00pm.

