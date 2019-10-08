TBT Adds Anna Donovan And Robin Bangert To Dallas School Staff

Texas Ballet Theater (TBT) announces the addition of Anna Donovan, Principal Ballet Master, and Robin Bangert, former TBT company dancer, to the teaching staff at Texas Ballet Theater School Dallas.

Donovan and Bangert will teach in the Advanced and Professional Training Division levels, as well as in the Ensemble program. In addition, the two will share Ballet Master responsibilities in TBT's professional company in Fort Worth.

Donovan joined the artistic staff at TBT as Principal Ballet Master in 2000. A native of Ireland, she trained at the Royal Ballet School and the Elmhurst Ballet School. She was a Principal Dancer with the Irish National Ballet, where she danced for 17 years. Before joining TBT, Donovan served as Principal Ballet Mistress/Repetiteur and instructor for the Dallas Conservatory of Ballet.

Originally from Cape Cod, Massachusetts, Bangert trained at The Academy of Performing Arts, The Harid Conservatory, North Carolina School of the Arts and Houston Ballet's Ben Stevenson Academy. She joined TBT in 2004 and danced with the company for 14 seasons, retiring in 2018.





Related Articles Shows View More Dallas Stories

More Hot Stories For You