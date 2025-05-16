Stand Performing Arts Ministry To Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Peter and the Starcatcher marks a milestone as the inaugural production at STAND's very own venue, STAND Stage, located at 805 Keller Parkway. This play is the first show fully produced in its new home, celebrating a new chapter of creativity, community, and faith-driven storytelling.

Before Peter Pan was the boy who wouldn't grow up, he was just a nameless orphan dreaming of a home. Peter and the Starcatcher is a wildly theatrical, Tony Award-winning play with music that tells the origin story of Peter Pan, Wendy, Hook, and Neverland itself. Full of heart, humor, and adventure, this imaginative prequel follows a ragtag group of orphans, a fearless young girl named Molly, and a trunk full of magical "starstuff" as they battle pirates, defy gravity, and discover their destinies.

Brimming with clever storytelling, swashbuckling action, and an ensemble cast playing over 100 roles, Peter and the Starcatcher is a journey through the power of friendship, courage, and the endless possibilities of imagination.

CAST

Boy/Peter Pan - Eric Hilsinger

Molly Aster - Riley Terry & Alaina Guierrieri

Black Stache - Logan Beutel

Smee/Lieutenant Greggors - Stephen Devereaux

Lord Leonard Aster - Zach Huffman

Mrs. Bumbrake - Eddie Fitzhugh

Slank - Lindsay Huffman

Alf - Shannon Lane

Prentiss - Zachary Krause

Ted - Alexander Krause

Fighting Prawn - Julie Alley

Hawking Clam - Ryan Dansby

Grempkin - Tanya Stuart

Captain Scott - Kate Toulouse

Teacher - Lily Alley

Mack - Mason Stuart

Sanchez - Terry Johnson

Ensemble - Alyson Lane, Bella Lindsey, James Jex, Everly Sands

Director & Choreographer - Cameron Byerly

Music Director - Ashley Grether

Stage Manager - Shawn Lane

Scenic Designer - Renee Norris and Cameron Byerly

Costume Designer - Shannon Lane

Lighting Designer - Seth Merrifield

Sound Designer - Thomas Bartke

Props Designer - Eleasha Krause

