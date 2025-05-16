Stand Performing Arts Ministry To Present PETER AND THE STARCATCHER

This play is the first show fully produced in its new home, celebrating a new chapter of creativity, community, and faith-driven storytelling.
Peter and the Starcatcher marks a milestone as the inaugural production at STAND's very own venue, STAND Stage, located at 805 Keller Parkway. This play is the first show fully produced in its new home, celebrating a new chapter of creativity, community, and faith-driven storytelling.
Before Peter Pan was the boy who wouldn't grow up, he was just a nameless orphan dreaming of a home. Peter and the Starcatcher is a wildly theatrical, Tony Award-winning play with music that tells the origin story of Peter Pan, Wendy, Hook, and Neverland itself. Full of heart, humor, and adventure, this imaginative prequel follows a ragtag group of orphans, a fearless young girl named Molly, and a trunk full of magical "starstuff" as they battle pirates, defy gravity, and discover their destinies.
Brimming with clever storytelling, swashbuckling action, and an ensemble cast playing over 100 roles, Peter and the Starcatcher is a journey through the power of friendship, courage, and the endless possibilities of imagination.
Boy/Peter Pan - Eric Hilsinger
Molly Aster - Riley Terry & Alaina Guierrieri
Black Stache - Logan Beutel
Smee/Lieutenant Greggors - Stephen Devereaux
Lord Leonard Aster - Zach Huffman
Mrs. Bumbrake - Eddie Fitzhugh
Slank - Lindsay Huffman
Alf - Shannon Lane
Prentiss - Zachary Krause
Ted - Alexander Krause
Fighting Prawn - Julie Alley
Hawking Clam - Ryan Dansby
Grempkin - Tanya Stuart
Captain Scott - Kate Toulouse
Teacher - Lily Alley
Mack - Mason Stuart
Sanchez - Terry Johnson
Ensemble - Alyson Lane, Bella Lindsey, James Jex, Everly Sands
Director & Choreographer - Cameron Byerly
Music Director - Ashley Grether
Stage Manager - Shawn Lane
Scenic Designer - Renee Norris and Cameron Byerly
Costume Designer - Shannon Lane
Lighting Designer - Seth Merrifield
Sound Designer - Thomas Bartke
Props Designer - Eleasha Krause
Best Direction of a Musical - Live Standings
|Vote Now!
Videos