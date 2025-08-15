Stage West and Dallas Theater Center to Present Regional Premiere of FAT HAM

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Stage West Theatre, in association with Dallas Theater Center, will present the regional premiere of James Ijames’s Pulitzer Prize-winning play Fat Ham, running August 28–September 14, 2025, at Stage West (821 W. Vickery Blvd., Fort Worth).

Directed by vickie washington, the production will star Tyler Lewis as Juicy, alongside Nikka Morton, Calvin Gabriel, Jori Jackson, Caleb Mosley, Cherish Robinson, and Zachary J. Willis. Tickets are available at stagewest.org or by calling 817-784-9378.

A contemporary, “backyard barbecue” reimagining of Hamlet, Fat Ham follows Juicy, a queer Black man in the South, as he navigates family, identity, and the cycles of violence after his father’s ghost appears demanding vengeance. The New York Times calls the work “a hilarious yet profound tragedy smothered in comedy,” while TimeOut New York hails it as “funny and fabulous, terrifying and touching.”

The creative team includes Scenic Designer Donna Marquet, Lighting/Drag Consulting & Co-Design by Luke Atkison, Costume/Drag Co-Design by Whitney Coulter, Sound Design by Cresent Haynes, Wigs/Hair/Makeup by Nick Lynch-Voris, Props Coordination by John Slauson and Nicole Gaignat, Fight Choreography by Jeffrey Colangelo, and Dramaturgy by Harold Steward and Djoré Nance. Stage Manager is Tiffany Cromwell.