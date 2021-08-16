Stage West Announces Exciting Addition To This Coming Year



Stage West announces plans to produce an additional show during the 2021-22 season, What to Send Up When It Goes Down by Aleshea Harris. The piece will be performed in Stage West's Evelyn Wheeler Swenson Theatre from April 14 to May 8, with a possible two week extension off site through the Fort Worth community.

A truly unique experience, this play-pageant-ritual-homegoing-celebration is a unifying theatrical response to the physical and spiritual loss of Black lives. What to Send Up... creates a space for catharsis, reflection, and healing, offering a way for the community to move forward with greater compassion and care for one another. As lines between actors and audience blur, a series of vignettes builds to a moment in which performance and reality collide. The production will be directed by noted director Akin Babatunde.

What to Send Up will be a season extra, and is not included in the 2021-22 season ticket. Discounts for current season ticket members will be available. Regular ticket prices will apply: $20 previews (first Thursday and Friday), $40 on the remaining Thursdays and Fridays, and $45 for Saturdays and Sundays.

Auditions for the show will be held September 10th, 7-10pm and September 11th, 11am-3pm, with callbacks on Sunday the 12th at 6pm. More information can be found at Stagewest.org/auditions. Call 817-784-9478 for an appointment.