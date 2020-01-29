Soul Rep Theatre Company Will Present the Regional Premiere of Children's Play AMAZING GRACE

Soul Rep Theatre Company's "lucky" 13th season of plays - SOUL TO KEEP - continues with the regional premiere of Shay Youngblood's adaptation of the celebrated children's book series by Mary Hoffman, AMAZING GRACE, February 20 - March 8 at the South Dallas Cultural Center, located at 3400 S. Fitzhugh Avenue, adjacent to Fair Park. The family friendly production, directed by company co-founder, Tonya Holloway, stars a dynamic ensemble of local actors that include newest company member, Harmoni Hampton as "Grace", veteran actress and company member, Renee Miche'al, Tiana Alexander, Kassy Amoi, L'Paige Bedford, Nadia "Dee" Berg, Contessah Irene, and Karras Ian Thomas. The production is funded in part by a generous ArtsActivate 2020 grant from the City of Dallas Office of Arts and Culture.

AMAZING GRACE is a story that exemplifies the popular hashtag and movement #BlackGirlMagic, coined by a D.C. woman five years ago to celebrate the beauty, power, and resilience of Black women and girls. The play revolves around a young, African-American girl named "Grace" who boasts a colorful and vibrant imagination. In her play world, she becomes the characters: Anansi the Spider, Joan of Arc, Mowgli, Hiawatha. Her grandmother, Nana, believes that Grace can be whatever she wants to be. Her classmates tell Grace that she cannot be "Peter Pan" in the school play because she is a girl and because she is Black. In the end, Grace shows us that she can indeed do anything she sets her mind to and shines her #BlackGirlMagic brightly!

Soul Rep's regional premiere production of this delightfully inspiring play will include original songs, music, and choreography. The company will also provide four daytime performances for area schools at the South Dallas Cultural Center. The production is appropriate for ages 6 and up. A Clap Back panel discussion will take place after the performance on Sunday, March 1, 2020.

Tickets range from $10.00 - $22.50. A preview performance is set for Thursday, February 20 at 7:30 PM. Friday and Saturday performances take place at 7:30 PM and Sundays at 3 PM. Group rates are available. Please visit www.soulrep.org or Facebook for tickets, more information, and details.





