Soprano Ying Fang to Perform at Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital This Month

The Dallas Opera will begin the new year with the return of the annual Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital featuring Chinese soprano Ying Fang and pianist Ken Noda. Audiences can join the celebrated pair for an afternoon of song on Sunday, January 15, 2023, at 2:00pm at the Moody Performance Hall (2520 Flora St., Dallas, TX).



A graduate of The Juilliard School and the Metropolitan Opera's Lindemann Young Artist Development Program, Ms. Fang is a star on the rise. She continues to make important debuts at some of the most prestigious opera houses around the globe including the Metropolitan Opera, the Wiener Staatsoper, Lyric Opera of Chicago, Dutch National Opera, Opéra national de Paris, and the Salzburg Festival.



Ms. Fang will appear alongside frequent collaborator and accomplished pianist Ken Noda in a personally chosen program featuring the works of Bach, Schubert, and R. Strauss, as well as a special selection of Chinese folk songs.



The Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital is an annual Dallas Opera tradition intended to bring Texas audiences the most profound artists from around the world straight to their doorstep, all while continuing to honor the craft of art song.



Tickets start at $15 and are available online at dallasopera.org/titus or by calling 214.443.1000 (Mon-Fri, 10am-5pm).