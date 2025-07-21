Single Tickets for The Dallas Operaâ€™s 2025â€“2026 Season On Sale Now

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Dallas Opera has officially opened single ticket sales for its 2025â€“2026 Season, offering audiences the chance to secure seats for a robust lineup of operas, family productions, and special events.

This season features five performances of Bizetâ€™s Carmen (October 17â€“26, 2025), the company premieres of Poulencâ€™s Dialogues of the Carmelites (November 7â€“15, 2025) and Rachel Portmanâ€™s The Little Prince (February 6â€“14, 2026), and four performances of Verdiâ€™s Don Carlo (February 27â€“March 7, 2026).

Also available are tickets for TDOâ€™s family operasâ€”The Three Little Pigs (October 18, 2025, and February 28, 2026) and a shortened version of The Little Prince (November 15, 2025, and February 15, 2026)â€”as well as special events including the Linda and Mitch Hart Institute for Women Conductors 10th Anniversary Concert (January 25, 2026), the Robert E. and Jean Ann Titus Family Recital featuring Erin Morley (February 1, 2026), and the Dallas Opera National Vocal Competition (March 6, 2026).

Single tickets for mainstage operas start at $26 and are available now at dallasopera.org or through Patron Services at 214-443-1000 (Mondayâ€“Thursday, 10 AMâ€“5 PM). Group discounts and choose-your-own ticket packages are also available.