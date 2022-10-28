Shania Twain Announces Brand New Album 'Queen of Me' & Global Tour Dates

Gearing up for another monumental chapter, five-time GRAMMY® Award-winning legend and the best-selling female artist in country music history Shania Twain will release her new album, Queen of Me, on February 3, 2023. It notably stands out as her sixth original full-length offering, first record since 2017, and official debut for her new label partner Republic Nashville, a division of Republic Records.

On November 14th at 3pm PT/6pm ET, Shania will join celebrated TV personality Nancy O'Dell for TalkShopLive where fans can hear stories around the making of Queen of Me and pre-order special autographed editions of the album and special box sets.

To celebrate this next era in style, she will also embark on a global 49-date Queen of Me Tour, produced by Live Nation. The tour marks the first time fans around the world will get to see the queen in all of her glory in nearly five years, following a highly successful Vegas residency run. Kelsea Ballerini, Lindsay Ell, Hailey Whitters, Breland, Robyn Ottolini, Priscilla Block, and Mickey Guyton will be joining Shania on select dates throughout the tour.

The Queen of Me Tour kicks off on Friday, April 28th at Spokane Arena in Spokane, WA and makes stops across North America and Europe in Vancouver, Denver, Toronto, Los Angeles, New York, London, Dublin and more before wrapping up on September 26th at Utilita Arena in Birmingham, UK.

"Let's go girls..", the Queen has returned.

Tickets go on sale starting Friday, November 4th at 10am local at LiveNation.com. Citi is the official card of the North American leg of the Queen of Me Tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, November 1st at 10am local time until Thursday, November 3rd at 10pm local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

Additionally, Shania and Live Nation have announced that $1 of every ticket purchased to Shania's "Queen Of Me" Tour will be donated to SKC. Established in 2010 by Shania Twain, SKC provides services that promote positive change in children's lives in times of crises and economic hardship.

SKC provides children with one-on-one consultations, academic support and group activities, as well as nutritious snacks and meal programs where needed, all while in the safe, confidence-building environment that is the Shania Kids Can Clubhouse. These children are learning the skills to cope with and overcome family hardships which, in turn improves their ability to succeed in school.

She excitedly heralds the highly anticipated album with a new song entitled "Last Day of Summer." The track unfolds as a nostalgic and cinematic anthem set in the final moments of everyone's favorite season. Delicate guitar melts into a steady beat and big screen-worthy strings as she nostalgically recalls, "The last time we were together the first thing I remember every time September comes."

Last month, she made a grand return with her latest single "Waking Up Dreaming." Right out of the gate, Vulture hailed it as "a motivational, synth-laden pop-rocker with few of the country touches you'd expect from Twain, all of the glamour." Rolling Stone raved, "It gradually builds to a Shania-worthy maximalist sound, a dance party of gleaming guitars and unfettered bliss." P

eople affirmed, "Shania Twain is baring it all with her new era of music," and The Tennessean proclaimed, "Country icon Shania Twain's season in the sun continues with the release of 'Waking Up Dreaming'." Perhaps The TODAY Show summed it up best as "an absolute bop."

"Waking Up Dreaming" marked her first release in five years since 2017's critically acclaimed, Now, which bowed at #1 on the Billboard Top 200 and #1 on the Top Country Albums Chart upon arrival. It also arrives on the heels of her blockbuster career-spanning documentary Not Just A Girl-streaming on Netflix now.

It was notably produced by Mercury Studios and directed by Joss Crowley. And in other news this once-in-a-generation Renaissance Woman joins the star-studded cast of Beauty and the Beast: A 30th Celebration in the role of Mrs. Potts, premiering on ABC December 15 and streaming on Disney+ as of December 16.

Listen to the new single here:

Shania Twain Tour Dates

Fri April 28 2023 - SPOKANE Washington - Spokane Arena (USA)

Sat April 29 2023 - SEATTLE Washington - Climate Pledge Arena (USA)

Tue May 02 2023 - VANCOUVER British Columbia - Rogers Arena (Canada)

Wed May 03 2023 - VANCOUVER British Columbia - Rogers Arena (Canada)

Fri May 05 2023 - EDMONTON Alberta - Rogers Place (Canada)

Sat May 06 2023 - EDMONTON Alberta - Rogers Place (Canada)

Tue May 09 2023 - CALGARY Alberta - Scotiabank Arena (Canada)

Wed May 10 2023 - CALGARY Alberta - Scotiabank Arena (Canada)

Fri May 12 2023 - SASKATOON Saskatchewan - Sasktel Centre (Canada)

Sun May 14 2023 - WINNIPEG Manitoba - Canada Life Center (Canada)

Tue May 16 2023 - MADISON Wisconsin - Kohl Center (USA)

Wed May 17 2023 - SAINT PAUL Minnesota - Xcel Energy Center (USA)

Fri May 19 2023 - LINCOLN Nebraska - Pinnacle Bank Arena (USA)

Sun May 21 2023 - DENVER Colorado - Ball Arena (USA)

Wed May 24 2023 - SALT LAKE CITY Utah - USANA Amphitheatre (USA)

Fri May 26 2023 - MOUNTAIN VIEW California - Shoreline Amphitheatre (USA)

Sun May 28 2023 - LOS ANGELES California - Hollywood Bowl (USA)

Tue May 30 2023 - PHOENIX Arizona - Ak Chin Pavilion (USA)

Wed May 31 2023 - PALM SPRINGS California - Acrisure Arena (USA)

Sat June 03 2023 - TULSA Oklahoma - BOK Center (USA)

Sun June 04 2023 - ST LOUIS Missouri - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre STL (USA)

Wed June 07 2023 - NASHVILLE Tennessee - GEODIS Park (USA)

Fri June 09 2023 - CAMDEN New Jersey - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion (USA)

Mon June 12 2023 - HALIFAX Nova Scotia - Scotiabank Centre (Canada)

Wed June 14 2023 - MONCTON New Brunswick - Avenir Centre (Canada)

Sat June 17 2023 - QUEBEC CITY Quebec - Videotron Centre (Canada)

Sun June 18 2023 - MONTREAL Quebec - Bell Centre (Canada)

Tue June 20 2023 - HAMILTON Ontario - FirstOntario Centre (Canada)

Wed June 21 2023 - LONDON ON Ontario - Budweiser Gardens (Canada)

Fri June 23 2023 - TORONTO Ontario - Budweiser Stage (Canada)

Sat June 24 2023 - TORONTO Ontario - Budweiser Stage (Canada)

Tue June 27 2023 - COLUMBIA Maryland - Merriweather Post Pavilion (USA)

Wed June 28 2023 - CHARLOTTE North Carolina - PNC Music Pavilion (USA)

Fri June 30 2023 - CUYAHOGA FALLS Ohio - Blossom Music Center (USA)

Sat July 01 2023 - TINLEY PARK Illinois - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre (USA)

Thu July 06 2023 - OTTAWA Ontario - Ottawa Bluesfest (Canada)

Sat July 08 2023 - SYRACUSE New York - St Josephs Health Amphitheater at Lakeview (USA)

Sun July 09 2023 - MANSFIELD Massachusetts - Xfinity Center (USA)

Tue July 11 2023 - NEW YORK New York - Madison Square Garden (USA)

Thu July 13 2023 - BURGETTSTOWN Pennsylvania - Pavilion at Star Lake (USA)

Sat July 15 2023 - NOBLESVILLE Indiana - Ruoff Music Center (USA)

Wed July 19 2023 - KANSAS CITY Missouri - T Mobile Center (USA)

Fri July 21 2023 - DALLAS Texas - Dos Equis Pavilion (USA)

Sat July 22 2023 - HOUSTON Texas - Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion (USA)