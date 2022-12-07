Sensory Friendly Performance Of Disney's THE LION KING Announced At At Bass Performance Hall

Disney Theatrical Productions and Performing Arts Fort Worth, the non-profit owner and operator of Bass Performance Hall, announced today that a Sensory Friendly Performance of Disney's THE LION KING will be offered on Saturday, January 28 at 1:00 PM at Bass Performance Hall.

Performed in a supportive and judgment-free environment, this performance will provide the opportunity for autistic individuals, as well as people with sensory processing disorders and other disabilities, to enjoy the shared experience of live theatre. This marks the first-ever sensory-friendly performance of a Performing Arts Fort Worth show.

This production is open to the public, but customary theater rules will be relaxed. Audience members can stand, move, talk, and make noise as needed, and the lobby will offer quiet spaces and activity areas for families. Guests are encouraged to bring their own sensory items, seat cushions, comfort objects, and extra support items to the theater to use during the performance.

Tickets to this Sensory Friendly Performance are available upon request only. However, due to overwhelming interest, ticket inventory is limited. The Performing Arts Fort Worth Patron Services team is currently fulfilling requests in the order which they are received. Patrons can sign up for the Sensory Friendly Performance ticket waitlist now by visiting www.basshall.com/thelionkingsensoryfriendly.

More information on pricing options will be provided by the Performing Arts Fort Worth Patron Services team after a request form has been submitted. Performing Arts Fort Worth has priced tickets for this Sensory Friendly Performance to allow access to the greatest number of patrons, regardless of economic background. The Performing Arts Fort Worth (PAFW) box office hours are Monday-Friday 9:00 AM - 5:00 PM and Saturday 10:00 AM - 4:00 PM.

Ticket buyers are reminded that the Bass Hall Box Office and www.basshall.com are the only official retail ticket outlets for all performances of THE LION KING at Bass Performance Hall. Ticket buyers who purchase tickets from a ticket broker or any third party should be aware that Bass Hall is unable to reprint or replace lost or stolen tickets and is unable to contact patrons with information regarding time changes or other pertinent updates regarding the performance.

After 25 landmark years on Broadway, The Lion King continues ascendant as one of the most popular stage musicals in the world. Since its premiere on November 13, 1997, 27 global productions have been seen by over 112 million people. Produced by Disney Theatrical Productions (under the direction of Thomas Schumacher), The Lion King has made theatrical history with six productions worldwide running 15 or more years, with four of those running 20 or more years.

Disney's THE LION KING won six 1998 Tony Awards: Best Musical, Best Scenic Design (Richard Hudson), Best Costume Design (Julie Taymor), Best Lighting Design (Donald Holder), Best Choreography (Garth Fagan) and Best Direction of a Musical. THE LION KING has also earned more than 70 major arts awards including the 1998 NY Drama Critics Circle Award for Best Musical, the 1999 Grammy for Best Musical Show Album, the 1999 Evening Standard Award for Theatrical Event of the Year and the 1999 Laurence Olivier Awards for Best Choreography and Best Costume Design.

The show's director, costume designer and mask co-designer Julie Taymor continues to play an integral part in the show's ongoing success. The first woman to win a Tony Award for Direction of a Musical, Taymor supervises new productions of the show around the world.

The Broadway score features Elton John and Tim Rice's songs from The Lion King animated film along with three new songs by John and Rice; additional musical material by South African Lebo M, Mark Mancina, Jay Rifkin, Julie Taymor and Hans Zimmer; and music from "Rhythm of the Pride Lands," an album inspired by the original music in the film, written by Lebo M, Mark Mancina and Hans Zimmer. The resulting sound of THE LION KING is a fusion of Western popular music and the distinctive sounds and rhythms of Africa, ranging from the Academy Award-winning song "Can You Feel the Love Tonight" to Lebo M's rich choral numbers.

To view the latest health and safety protocols in place at Bass Hall, please visit www.basshall.com/healthandsafety. Performing Arts Fort Worth will continue to update and adjust Bass Hall's health and safety protocols as COVID-19 guidelines evolve.