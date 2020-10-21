Second Thought Theatre Announces A New Play Development Experience

STT invites audiences to experience a behind-the-scenes look in creating a play from the ground up.

Second Thought Theatre has announced details about their inaugural new playwriting series: Second Thought Emerging Playwrights (STEP). With three unique online events, STT invites audiences to experience a behind-the-scenes look in creating a play from the ground up. STT's new program aims to get at the heart of the artistic medium of theatre: the process. STEP will focus specifically on tackling the obstacles of producing programming in our current environment and will take place over three months: December 2020, January 2021, and February 2021.

Throughout STEP, STT subscribers and donors, along with DFW community members, will experience unique touch points that allow the audiences to engage with the material while it is still in process. Audiences will witness how theatre artists are testing the boundaries and tackling the obstacles of a new online theatrical medium. STT has commissioned up and coming playwright, E.E. Adams, to write an original work for STEP. This new piece of theatre is intended to be performed over steaming services like Zoom.

The first event takes place in December and consists of a public reading of the first draft of the script. Online audiences will learn about what is working in the new play and hear what questions are still unanswered. The second event takes place in January, in which audiences attend a live full working rehearsal. Attendees will experience a virtual rehearsal in real time and learn more about the collaboration process of creating new plays through the eyes of the director, cast and playwright. The final event, a performance of a portion of the final play, will be presented at STT's annual gala fundraiser, Second Thought State of Mind. This third event is a celebration of the artists' hard work to bring something to life during the STEP experience.

Artistic Director, Carson McCain says, "Beyond STEP, we don't know what the future will hold for a full length production, but that's not the point of the STEP program. The point of STEP is to invest in new work, new artists, and new ideas even when we're not sure what the result will be. By inviting audiences in on the process, we hope audiences will see the importance of the development process. No matter the outcome."

Another explicit goal of the STEP program is to honor STT's mission of supporting local artists by employing members of the DFW theatre community who are part of Actor's Equity. These artists will be paid under Equity contracts, and they will also have the opportunity to earn multiple health insurance weeks, something many have been unable to do since March. McCain adds "STT has been moving toward SPT status for the past several years. We're committed to this because we believe in the AEA's mission to continue to improve wages and working conditions for artists. We believe the best way to honor that commitment in a time where live theatre faces so many challenges is by honoring our local artists as best we can through safe and equitable employment."

For tickets to STEP events, please visit the STT website (www.SecondThoughtTheatre.com). Donors and current subscribers may utilize their season tickets for either of the first two events. To experience the third event, STEP THREE - The Play Debut, attendees must purchase tickets to STT's State of Mind Fundraiser. Please email Drew Wall drew@secondthoughttheatre.com for more information.

