SWEENEY TODD Will Be Performed at The Wallace Theater in October

Turn west and head to Levelland this Halloween season for an unforgettable production at The Wallace Theater! Sweeney Todd, A Musical Thriller comes to the experimental space in downtown Levelland, directed by The Wallace Theater's Artistic Director, Anna Hogan.

An infamous tale, Sweeney Todd, an unjustly exiled barber, returns to nineteenth century London, seeking vengeance against the lecherous judge who framed him and ravaged his young wife. The road to revenge leads Todd to Mrs. Lovett, a resourceful proprietress of a failing pie shop, above which he opens a new barber practice. Mrs. Lovett's luck sharply shifts when Todd's thirst for blood inspires the integration of an ingredient into her meat pies that has the people of London lining up... and the carnage has only just begun! Attend the dark, witty, and Tony Award-winning tale of love, murder, and revenge set against the backdrop of 19th century London.

Tickets go on sale this August for a limited run on October 28, 29, and 30 at 7 PM and October 31 at 5 PM. Tickets include student pricing, general admission, and a top-tier ticket that includes a front-row table for four laden with thematic treats.

The cast of Sweeney Todd includes an incredible cast hailing from New York City, regional hubs, and the local community.

Daniel Hogan, currently based in New York City's Hell's Kitchen, headlines the production as SWEENEY TODD. Annie Nichols-Burge co-headlines as the fiendish pie shop owner, MRS. LOVETT.

The full cast includes Randal Ramirez as ANTHONY HOPE, Natalie Stanislaus as JOHANNA, David Stallings as TOBIAS RAGG, Scott Alford as JUDGE TURPIN, Travis Burge as THE BEADLE, Mallory Flores as THE BEGGAR WOMAN, Joey Rodriguez as ADOLFO PIRELLI, and Falan Memmott as JONAS FOGG.

The ensemble of Sweeney Todd is the musical and physical backbone of the musical, taking the stage as lunatics, police, customers, and other figures of Sweeney's memory. The ensemble includes the talents of Mary Turner, Allison Coats, Chase Gibson, Kensly Peck, Alejandro Hernandez, and Lauren Martin.

ABOUT THE LEADS

Daniel Patrick Hogan (Sweeney Todd) is a versatile artist whose talents range from singing to scenic set and makeup design. Daniel studied vocal performance at Texas Tech University under Sue Arnold.

Daniel's most recent opera roles include Colline in La Bohéme with the Lubbock Symphony Orchestra, Papageno in Die Zauberflöte at the Amalfi Festival in Maiori, Italy, and Antonio in Le Nozze di Figaro at Texas Tech University. He was awarded the Audience Favorite award at the Meistersinger Competition at the American Institute of Musical Studies in Graz, Austria.

Daniel's solo concert performances feature Jesus in J. S. Bach's Johannes Passion and Petrus in Mattheus Passion with the Texas Tech University Choir, Bass soloist in The Messiah with the Westchester Oratorio Society and as Valens in Theodora with the Nubian Conservatory of Music in Brooklyn. Daniel is a Cantor at the Church of St. Paul the Apostle in New York City where he has greatly enjoyed making music during the pandemic.

Daniel's regional Musical Theatre roles include Lancelot in Camelot, Marius in LES MISERABLES, Curly in Oklahoma!, The Beast in Beauty and The Beast, Frank Butler in Annie Get Your Gun, Captain Hook in Peter Pan, and The Cat In the Hat in Seussical The Musical.

Daniel was a featured singer in the 2020 Moët-Hennessy Virtual Cocktail Party. The

event was live-streamed during the Pandemic and was an immersive cocktail party

showcasing signature Moët-Hennessy cocktails and continuing education for Brand

Ambassadors.

Daniel is thrilled to be working with this excellent cast and production team!

Annie Nichols-Burge (Mrs. Lovett) is a performer and educator based in Lubbock, Texas. She holds a Bachelors and Masters degree in Vocal Performance from Texas Tech University and has studied with Mary Jane Johnson, Sue Arnold, John Gillas, and Dr. Steve Weber.

Annie just began her 3rd year serving as Instructor of Voice in Fine Arts at South Plains College. In her spare time, Annie teaches private voice lessons and serves as music director and vocal coach for Lubbock Community Theatre's Horizon School of the Arts, a preparatory program for students interested in pursuing Musical Theatre in college.

Annie has served as Music Director for multiple productions including TTU's Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson, LCT's Matilda and Young Frankenstein, and most recently Horizon's Godspell and Descendants the Musical. Although Annie loves to help performers find their voices on stage, she loves being on the stage even more. Favorite roles include Ursula (The Little Mermaid), Kala (Tarzan), Fiona (Shrek), Tracy Turnblad (Hairspray), Woman (Marry Me a Little), Cathy (The Last 5 Years), Elizabeth (Young Frankenstein) and Judy (9 to 5). Special thanks to The Wallace for making this wickedly delicious dream role come true!

For complete cast biographies and more information, please visit wallacetheater.com/sweeneytodd.

Please be advised that Sweeney Todd contains mature themes and potentially triggering thematic content. Parental discretion is advised.

Stay tuned for The Wallace's complete fall season, "Experience the Unexpected," coming this August. The Wallace invites audiences to experience the unexpected through a variety of entertainment offerings including theater, concerts, films, and more.

The Wallace Theater is a 501c3 non-profit organization that is supported by generous contributions from members of the community, area foundations and volunteers.

Would you like to be involved? Contact Executive Director Alycyn Keeling at Alycyn@WallaceTheater.com or visit our website at www.WallaceTheater.com/Donate.

For more information about upcoming events, follow The Wallace on social media @wallacetheater or visit our website at wallacetheater.com.